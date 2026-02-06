Xenna Offers Five Pedicure Tips for Pretty Feet on Valentine's Day

NONYX Nail Gel for discolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails and nails damage by fungus. Three sets of nails before and after using NONYX Before and after images of a toenail treated with NONYX Nail Gel

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When celebrating Valentine's Day, flowers, chocolates, and candlelight usually come to mind - not the appearance of your feet. However, it's difficult for most of us to feel romantic when we see yellow, discolored toenails.“Worrying about unattractive toenails can spell disaster for both romance and self-esteem on Valentine’s Day – or any other day,” says Carol J. Buck, CEO of Xenna Corporation ( www.xenna.com ). Xenna distributes NonyXNail Gel (pronounced "Non-X") for yellow, discolored and fungus-damaged toenails and fingernails. Nonyx Nail Gel is distributed nationwide through mass retailers and chain drugstores, including Walmart , Walgreens, CVS, ShopRite and Amazon .com.“Some people are so embarrassed by the appearance of discolored toenails they hide the problem by keeping their feet concealed with shoes and socks,” Buck says. “But especially on Valentine’s Day, it’s a lot more fun to go barefoot or show your feet off in open-toe shoes.”“But there is hope, and now is the time to pamper and prepare your feet for summer-time exposure,” encourages Buck.Xenna offers the following tips for getting feet in great shape for Valentine’s Day and the summer:1. Start with an aromatherapy foot bath, which provides both stress relief and the opportunity to concentrate on foot appearance. Fill a container (big enough to house both of your feet) with very warm water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or bubble bath.2. Examine toenails with a critical eye. If toenails show signs of discoloration or fungal damage, buff and plan to use nail polish for Valentine’s Day. For a long-term solution, Xenna’s NonyX Nail Gel is a topical, easy-to-use gel that breaks down and removes keratin debris - the discolored, yellow granular buildup under nails, which causes them to appear yellow, dark or discolored.3. Trim toenails carefully. Toenails should always be trimmed straight across - easier to do when they’re damp from the shower or foot bath. Toenails also deserve the attention of a scrub brush to clean underneath. Invest in high-quality instruments and never share pedicure or manicure implements with anyone else.4. Exfoliate and moisturize. If your heels are dry, flaking or cracked, begin using a foot softening product until heels and soles are baby-soft and smooth in two to four weeks.5. While everyone should normally use nail polish sparingly; Valentine’s Day definitely calls for going all out with pinks and reds. For the really adventurous, hearts, stars and lips nail decals are available in the nail care section of most drug and mass retailers or on Amazon.com.Buck says, "Valentine's Day is definitely the one day of the year to go all-out on having pretty, attractive feet. It’s also the perfect time to take stock of how the appearance of our feet may be affecting our self-confidence, and commit to doing something about it.”Nonyx Nail Gel is made in the USA, preservative-free, contains no animal byproducts, clinically proven and 100% money-back guaranteed. For more information about Xenna products, go to www.xenna.com or call 800-368-6003.About Xenna: Xenna Corporation is a privately-held, woman-owned company founded in 1996. Based in Princeton, NJ, Xenna’s mission is to provide innovative solutions in nail and scalp personal care. Reflecting the success of that mission, the company was a recipient of the TOP 50 Research Facilities Award in 2006.

