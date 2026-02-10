SORBA.ai and Labtopia Partner to Transform Laboratories From Siloed Cost Centers Into Engines of Real-Time Improvement

SORBA.ai and Labtopia Partner to Transform Laboratories From Siloed Cost Centers Into Engines of Continuous, Real-Time Operational Improvement

SORBA.ai and Labtopia, Inc. partner to bring no-code industrial AI into labs, enabling real-time quality and operational impact.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a global leader in no-code industrial AI, and Labtopia, a premier provider of laboratory operations, quality systems consulting , and LIMS and automation services, today announced a strategic partnership designed to fundamentally redefine how laboratories operate within modern industrial and regulated environments.By pairing Labtopia’s deep expertise in laboratory workflows, compliance, and quality systems with SORBA.ai’s advanced industrial AI platform, the partnership enables laboratories to move beyond traditional reporting roles and become active, real-time contributors to operational performance. Together, the companies are helping organizations transform laboratories from isolated cost centers into connected, data-driven hubs that directly influence quality, efficiency, and enterprise-wide decision-making.Transforming the Laboratory’s Role Across the EnterpriseFor decades, laboratories have generated some of the most critical data in industrial organizations, yet that data has often remained disconnected from operations, engineering, production, and business systems. This partnership closes that gap by integrating laboratory data directly with live plant, process, and enterprise data streams—allowing insights to flow seamlessly across the organization.Together, SORBA.ai and Labtopia empower laboratories to:* Predict quality before production to reduce scrap, deviations, and rework* Provide real-time feedback loops that optimize processes across production lines* Enhance regulatory compliance through traceable, AI-assisted decision support* Improve instrument uptime using autonomous anomaly detection and predictive maintenance* Unlock hidden operational value by integrating lab data with plant systems, ERP, LIMS, and historians* Accelerate continuous improvement initiatives through digital twins and on-premise industrial GPT models that evaluate scenarios before deploymentThis integrated approach enables laboratories to influence operational decisions minute-by-minute—shifting their role from passive, after-the-fact reporting to proactive drivers of efficiency, quality, and business performance across the enterprise.“Labtopia Inc. has an unmatched reputation for elevating laboratory operations, and together we’re giving labs a seat at the operational decision-making table,” said Yandy Perez, President & CEO of SORBA.ai. “By unlocking real-time insights from lab data and connecting it to live process data, we turn laboratories into engines for continuous, autonomous improvement across the entire organization.”“At Labtopia, we work with organizations that want their laboratories to play a more active role in operational decision-making,” said Gretchen McAuliffe, CEO and co-founder of Labtopia. “SORBA.ai provides an industrial AI platform that aligns well with our approach to helping labs use their data more effectively.”“Lab leaders are under increasing pressure to influence decisions beyond the laboratory,” said Jeanne Mensingh, President and co-founder of Labtopia. “By pairing our operational expertise with SORBA.ai’s platform, we are giving organizations a practical and scalable way for laboratories to have a real impact on quality, efficiency, and enterprise outcomes.”Driving Innovation Across Regulated IndustriesThe combined capabilities of Labtopia and SORBA.ai provide a scalable, future-ready pathway for laboratories to modernize while maintaining the rigor required in regulated environments. By enabling secure, on-premise AI deployment and deep integration with existing systems, the partnership supports compliance, data integrity, and cybersecurity requirements across industries.From life sciences and biotechnology to manufacturing, environmental testing, energy, and oil & gas, this partnership enables laboratories to actively shape production outcomes, improve enterprise performance, and play a central role in continuous improvement initiatives that were previously out of reach.About Labtopia Inc.Labtopia is a trusted provider of laboratory consulting, LIMS implementation, quality system development, staffing solutions, and training services for regulated industries. With a focus on operational excellence and compliance, Labtopia helps laboratories streamline workflows, modernize technology systems, and maintain accreditation across ISO, GMP, and other quality frameworks.Learn more at www.labtopiainc.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.