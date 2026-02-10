New Book Come Back to Love by Robyn Vogel Reveals a Science-Backed Path to Emotional Healing and Self-Love

Integrating Trauma Therapy, Somatic Healing, and Relationship Science to Help Rebuild Trust and Connection

The path back to love is not about becoming someone new. It is about remembering who you truly are.” — Robyn Vogel

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come Back to Love : A Path to Healing by Robyn Vogel is a transformational guide that explores how unresolved emotional wounds, subconscious patterns, and disconnection from the body can quietly shape relationships, self-worth, and the ability to give and receive love. In this deeply integrative work, Vogel blends personal insight with therapeutic and spiritual frameworks to offer readers a compassionate path toward healing. The book helps readers understand how early life experiences and internalized beliefs can influence adult relationship patterns, while providing a grounded roadmap toward emotional freedom and deeper connection.At the core of the book, Vogel introduces a multidimensional healing framework that moves beyond traditional self-help by integrating neuroscience, somatic awareness, and depth psychology. Through practical exercises, reflective prompts, and real-world applications, Come Back to Love supports readers in identifying recurring emotional patterns and understanding the subconscious drivers behind their choices. Vogel emphasizes that lasting transformation happens when emotional insight is paired with body awareness and conscious choice, allowing individuals to move from survival-based reactions into empowered, heart-centered living.Designed for those navigating grief, relationship challenges, personal reinvention, or spiritual growth, Vogel offers both a philosophical foundation and actionable tools for lasting change. The book reframes love not as something external to achieve, but as an internal state to cultivate and return to repeatedly. By combining therapeutic depth with accessible spiritual insight, Vogel provides a roadmap for releasing limiting patterns, reclaiming personal power, and creating a life rooted in self-trust, emotional freedom, and genuine connection.Robyn Vogel, MA, is a trauma-informed psychotherapist, IFS-trained clinician, couples specialist, and certified Love and Intimacy Coach who helps individuals and couples heal relational wounds and build emotionally secure, authentic connections. She holds a master’s degree in psychotherapy and is credentialed as a Mental Health Counselor, High Conflict Divorce Coach, Certified Sex Educator, and Certified Sex Coach. Vogel integrates Internal Family Systems (IFS) with advanced training in couples therapy, divorce mediation, EMDR, tantra-informed relational work, Reiki Level III, and Access Bars facilitation. She is the creator of the Come Back to Loveapproach, teaches internationally, leads transformational retreats, trains facilitators, and hosts the syndicated radio show Come Back to Love, reaching tens of thousands of listeners nationwide. https://www.comebacktolove.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.