Attorney General James Announces Conviction of NYPD Sergeant on Manslaughter Charge

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the conviction of New York City Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant Erik Duran, 38, of Putnam County, on the charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. On August 23, 2023, Sgt. Duran, a member of the NYPD Narcotics Borough Bronx (NBBX) Tactical Response Unit, forcefully threw a cooler at Eric Duprey, 30, as he was driving a motorized scooter, causing Mr. Duprey’s death.

Sgt. Duran was found guilty in a bench trial before Judge Guy Mitchell in Bronx Supreme Court. He is due back in court for sentencing on March 19, 2026. Manslaughter in the Second Degree carries a maximum sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. Judge Guy Mitchell set bail at $300,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured bond, with $300,000 cash alternative.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Eric Duprey,” said Attorney General James. “Though it cannot return Eric to his loved ones, today’s decision gives justice to his memory.”

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

This matter was prosecuted by Senior Investigative Counsel Joseph Bianco and Investigative Counsel Angel Chiohh, and was supervised by Deputy Bureau Chief Daphna Frankel and Supervising Investigative Counsel Jessica Cepriano. Detectives Santiago Molina and Luisa Giraldo and retired Supervising Detective Walter Lynch of OAG’s Investigation Division led the investigative work on the case, and the trial lawyers were supported by OSI Analysts Isabella Fratta and Payton Sapletal. The OSI’s Bureau Chief is Owen Heimer. The OSI is part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy. The Investigation Division is headed by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.