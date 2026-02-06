Bodymotion Inc

Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors Facilitate the Acquisition of Bodymotion Inc. by Les and Mike Daniels of Mt View Auto Body

OCEAN TOWNSHIPH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors are pleased to announce the acquisition of Bodymotion Inc., based in Ocean Township, NJ, by Les and Mike Daniels, owners of Mt View Auto Body, located in Wayne, NJ. The advisors represented Michael Bavaro, founder and owner of Bodymotion, in the transaction.

Bodymotion has been a staple in the New Jersey automotive community for over 30 years. Known for its Porsche certification, deep roots in the Porsche enthusiast and motorsports community, and commitment to factory-correct repairs, Bodymotion has earned a reputation as one of the most respected collision and mechanical facilities in the region. Over the years, Michael Bavaro was approached by nearly every major consolidator in the industry but declined to “sell out,” choosing instead to maintain the integrity, independence, and standards that defined the Bodymotion brand.

When the time came to transition the business, Michael turned to Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors to help find a buyer who would carry on the legacy and not dilute it. The advisors launched a targeted process, rejecting a typical consolidator path and focusing instead on culture-first operators who would value the craftsmanship, people, and relationships that Bodymotion was built on.

That led them to Les and Mike Daniels.

Mt View Auto Body, founded in 1957, has grown under the Daniels family into one of the state’s most well-respected certified collision centers. With a focus on OEM procedures, manufacturer certifications, streamlined processes, and modern business practices, Mt View represents the next generation of independently operated, process-driven collision repair. They share Bodymotion’s passion for craftsmanship and their belief in investing in people, technology, and training.

A critical part of the transaction was ensuring that Bodymotion’s Porsche certification and reputation within the Porsche community would be preserved and enhanced. The Daniels are committed to maintaining and building upon that reputation while introducing operational efficiencies and systems from Mt View that will take the business to the next level. The goal is not to change what made Bodymotion special but to strengthen it.

Culturally, the fit between the two organizations was immediate. The Bodymotion team’s pride, discipline, and technical excellence aligned naturally with the Daniels’ values and vision. Both organizations have long emphasized employee development, long-term customer relationships, and doing the job the right way, not the easy way.

The combination of Bavaro’s legacy and the Daniels’ leadership will bring together the best of both worlds preserving the heritage of Bodymotion while building a more scalable, modern platform to better serve clients, employees, and partners. Hammer Group Holdings and Zoran Advisors look forward to continuing to support Les and Mike Daniels as they expand their footprint across New Jersey with a focus on certified collision repair excellence.

About Bodymotion Inc. www.bodymotion.com Located in Ocean Township, NJ, Bodymotion has served the Porsche and high-performance automotive community for over three decades, offering certified collision repair, mechanical services, and motorsports support.

About Mt View Auto Body www.mtviewautobody.com Founded in 1957 and based in Wayne, NJ, Mt View Auto Body is a certified collision center focused on factory-correct repairs, OEM certification, and modern process management.

About Hammer Group Holdings Hammer Group Holdings is a collision repair–focused advisory firm that works directly with shop owners on growth, succession, and exit planning. Built on decades of hands-on industry experience, the firm brings real operational insight into every transaction, including shop performance, real estate, and lease strategy. Hammer Group Holdings is known for representing owners who care deeply about legacy, culture, and long-term outcomes, and for structuring transactions that align value with fit.

About Zoran Advisors Zoran Advisors is a specialized M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the collision repair industry. Led by Zoran Pipercic, the firm has advised on over 300 transactions across North America, representing independent operators in deals with major consolidators and private equity groups. With deep knowledge of the collision repair landscape, Zoran Advisors is widely regarded as one of the top sell-side advisors in the space.

Media Contact

Peter Alexopoulos – Hammer Group Holdings - peter.a@hammergroupholdings.com

Zoran Pipercic – Zoran Advisors - zp@zoranadvisors.com

