Columbia Food & Wine Festival Launches Ticket Sales for April 22–26 Festival

Columbia Food & Wine Festival

The Columbia Food & Wine Festival returns April 22–26, 2026, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the Midlands through five days of events.

We are thrilled to roll out the entire lineup. As the festival continues to grow, our focus remains on creating experiences that feel intentional, inclusive and reflective of the community we serve.” — Ashley Elsey

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Columbia Food & Wine Festival returns April 22–26, 2026, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the Midlands through five days of thoughtfully curated dinners, tastings, competitions and interactive culinary events that celebrate the region’s people, culture and creativity.Now entering its ninth year, the Columbia Food & Wine Festival has grown from a single tasting into a multi-day destination experience that reflects the energy and diversity of Columbia’s evolving food scene, with events staged across the city in settings ranging from historic buildings and established restaurants to waterfront venues and neighborhood gathering spaces. The 2026 festival will feature more than 100 chefs, mixologists, restaurants and artisans with each event designed to foster collaboration, spotlight local talent and create meaningful connections between chefs, makers and guests.“We are thrilled to roll out the entire lineup to the public,” said Ashley Elsey, co-director of the Columbia Food & Wine Festival. “As the festival continues to grow, our focus remains on creating experiences that feel intentional, inclusive and reflective of the community we serve.”To reward its most loyal supporters, a new program, Tastemakers , was launched this year, granting early access to select events that traditionally sell out quickly via a special promo code on January 27. Tickets for the general public can be purchased at colafoodandwine.com. Tastemakers memberships are still available for purchase.“We design the festival to be an exploration of Columbia—its neighborhoods, its voices and its creative spirit,” said Kelly Glenn, co-director of the Columbia Food & Wine Festival. “From intimate dinners to large-scale tastings, every event is meant to feel immersive and memorable, while still staying true to our mission of supporting and uplifting the local hospitality community.”2026 Columbia Food & Wine Festival Event Lineup Kickoff DinnerWednesday, April 22, 2026 | 6–9 p.m.The festival opens with a progressive seated dinner at Hendrix, Black Dog Pizza and Dorsia Pasta Co, featuring Hendrix executive chef Frank Bradley alongside Alex Strickland (Dragon Room), Anthea Douglas (Hendrix), Harold Pendleton (War Mouth), Joe Lytle (Black Dog Pizza) and Pierce Bowers (Dorsia Pasta Co).Cocktail GamesThursday, April 23, 2026 | 6–9 p.m.The fan-favorite cocktail competition returns at Gather COLA, where top mixologists compete for the title of CFWF Mixologist of the Year with expertly crafted bites.Bites Around the BlockThursday, April 23, 2026 | 6–9 p.m.Guests sip and stroll along Main Street north of Elmwood Avenue for a progressive tasting featuring Curiosity Coffee Bar, Something Small Catering, The War Mouth, The Vino Garage and more.The Collections, Served: A Curated DinnerThursday, April 23, 2026 | 5:30–9:30 p.m.An immersive evening combines a guided tour of the Columbia Museum of Art with an art-inspired seated dinner at Hampton Street Vineyard led by Chef Wes Fulmer and Kevin Minnick (Quincy Country Club).High Tea & TutusFriday, April 24, 2026 | 3–6 p.m.A ballet-inspired high tea at the Mansion on Blanding pairs elevated bites from B.MAC Bakeshop, COA, Nibl Dessert & Cafe and more, along with theatrical design and a special performance by South Carolina Ballet.A Reconstruction DinnerFriday, April 24, 2026 | 6–8 p.m.Hosted at the Museum of the Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home, this seated dinner featuring SC Chef Ambassadors explores the intersection of history, place and Southern cuisine through chef-driven storytelling.Viva Las Bourbon!Friday, April 24, 2026 | 6:30–9:30 p.m.Where whiskey meets wagyu and the King takes the mic — this three-course meal at Bourbon’s courtyard, led by chef/owner Kristian Niemi features Mishima Reserve American Wagyu alongside tastings and cocktails from Heaven Hill plus live music by the Capital City Playboys.Cheese Rave: A Curd CollectiveFriday, April 24, 2026 | 9 p.m.–midnightAn underground, multi-sensory experience pairs electronic music with curated cheese tastings across evolving soundscapes.Taste the RainbowSaturday, April 25, 2026 | 11 a.m.–2 p.m.This drag brunch at The Big Apple features color-inspired dishes from Café Strudel, Market on Main, Motor Supply Co. Bistro and more, cocktails and performances hosted by Paris Lefaris with music by DJ Lonzo.BunarooSaturday, April 25, 2026 | 1–4 p.m.A gourmet take on the humble bun — from craft sliders and bao buns and beyond, this dog-friendly tasting at Finlay Park features live music and local chefs from Dragon Room, Guy’s Hotdogs, Hall’s Columbia and more.Chef Secrets: An Empanada and Salsa WorkshopSaturday, April 25, 2026 | 3–5 p.m.Chefs Javier Uriarte (Woodcreek Club) and Chef David Grillo (Boca Grande) lead an interactive classroom at Savage Craft focused on empanada-making and salsa fundamentals.Smoke on the WaterSaturday, April 25, 2026 | 4–7 p.m.Set on Lake Murray at Putnam’s Harbor, this premium barbecue event features collaborations from Robbie Robinson (City Limits), Rodney Scott (Rodney Scott's BBQ) and Myron Mixon (Myron Mixon's BBQ).Grand TastingSunday, April 26, 2026 | noon–4 p.m.The festival concludes across the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Robert Mills House with more than 100 culinary partners, live music and chef demonstrations.Tickets and Attendance InformationTickets are available at colafoodandwine.com, with early access for Tastemakers beginning January 27, who are given a special promo code. General public ticket sales open on February 9, 2026. All 2026 festival events are 21 and older.Applications for Hospitality Scholarship are OpenThe Columbia Food & Wine Festival is proud to launch the CFWF Hospitality Scholarship, created to support the next generation of hospitality leaders right here in Columbia. The goal is to uplift emerging talent, deepen student involvement in the festival and strengthen the long-term growth of our city’s culinary community.Two outstanding USC Hospitality students will receive a $2,500 scholarship to support their education and fuel their journey into a career within the hospitality industry. Applications are open until March 1, 2026 and can be submitted at colafoodandwine.comAt its core, the festival is designed to benefit the local hospitality community at every level. The festival prioritizes thoughtful compensation for participating chefs and beverage professionals, while also reinvesting in Columbia through nonprofit partnerships and community initiatives. As a marketing engine for Columbia’s culinary scene, CFWF drives visibility, tourism and economic momentum — helping restaurants thrive and ensuring the impact lasts well beyond festival week. Since its founding, the festival has welcomed more than 15,600 guests to 62 events featuring more than 375 culinary partners from across the region. More festival information can be found online at colafoodandwine.com.About the Columbia Food & Wine FestivalColumbia Food & Wine Festival is a nonprofit organization that spotlights and supports the culinary community throughout the greater Columbia S.C. region. The multi-day festival brings thousands of food lovers and community members together for a one-of-a-kind experience featuring Columbia’s finest plates and pours. Attendees build personal connections with the history and culture of Columbia’s food scene by meeting chefs, partaking in unique and local eats, and learning about the connections between chefs and the local farming community. The festival’s values lie in supporting the hospitality community, a commitment to culinary education and delivering an unparalleled customer experience. Since 2018, Columbia Food & Wine Festival has highlighted the “Heart of SC” as a diverse and vibrant destination for food-filled experiences. Plan your #ColaFoodandWine itinerary at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.