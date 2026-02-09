Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Launches AI-Powered Marketing Solution for Car Dealerships

New Industry-Specific Landing Page Helps Dealerships Convert More Leads Using AI Characters and Automated Engagement

Our AI Characters are designed to turn passive website visitors into active conversations—helping dealerships convert more prospects without increasing headcount or ad spend.” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ACGX ) Launches AI-Powered Marketing Solution for Car DealershipsNew Industry-Specific Landing Page Helps Dealerships Convert More Leads Using AI Characters and Automated EngagementAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ), a publicly traded marketing and technology company, (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX), today announced the launch of its new industry-focused AI marketing solution for automotive dealerships, now live at: https://acgx.ai/industry/car-dealership-ai-marketing/ The new offering is designed to help car dealerships elevate their digital marketing, improve lead conversion, and increase customer engagement through the use of AI Characters, conversational automation, and data-driven content strategies.As dealerships face increased competition, rising ad costs, and changing consumer behavior, ACGX’s AI-powered solution provides a modern alternative to traditional marketing methods. The platform leverages custom-built AI Characters that act as always-on digital sales and marketing assistants—engaging website visitors, answering questions, qualifying leads, and guiding prospects toward test drives and purchases.“Car dealerships are sitting on massive amounts of traffic and leads that go underutilized,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group. “Our AI Characters are designed to turn passive website visitors into active conversations—helping dealerships convert more prospects without increasing headcount or ad spend.”The car dealership AI marketing solution includes:Custom AI Characters trained on dealership inventory, promotions, and brand voiceAutomated lead capture and qualificationAI-driven content for ads, landing pages, and social mediaConversational engagement across websites and digital campaignsOptional fractional AI marketing team support from ACGXThis launch marks the first of many industry-specific AI marketing landing pages ACGX plans to roll out in 2026, targeting sectors where automation and conversational AI can deliver immediate ROI.The company expects these vertical-focused solutions to support both organic search growth and direct client acquisition, while reinforcing ACGX’s broader strategy of combining AI technology with real-world marketing execution.Car dealerships and automotive groups interested in learning more can visit:About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling projects through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.More information at: ACGX.USAbout Alliance Creative Ai Agency Alliance Creative Ai is a marketing, branding, and technology company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered characters and solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. Through a combination of creative services, automation, and artificial intelligence, ACGX builds scalable marketing systems designed for measurable results.More information at: ACGX.AIAbout PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.com

