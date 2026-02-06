Governor Mills Declares Super Bowl Sunday as ‘New England Patriots Appreciation Day’ Across Maine

February 6, 2026

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed this Sunday, February 8, 2025 – Super Bowl Sunday – as “New England Patriots Appreciation Day” in celebration of the New England Patriots’ historic twelfth Super Bowl appearance.

“In Maine, we take our support for the New England Patriots seriously — and their return to the Super Bowl after an incredible comeback season is something worth celebrating statewide,” said Governor Mills. “I encourage all Maine people to join with friends and family on Sunday, wear red, white, and blue, and cheer loudly for Drake Maye and the Patriots.”

Governor Mills’ proclamation celebrating the Patriots can be found here.

With Maine people expected to gather for Super Bowl parties across the State, Maine Transportation Commissioner Dale Doughty and Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck have reminded football fans to celebrate responsibly and plan ahead to keep roads safe for all drivers.

“As fans cheer on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, we’re asking everyone to make safety part of their game plan,” said MaineDOT Commissioner Dale Doughty and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck. “Choose a sober ride or designated driver and help keep our roads safe. Go Pats!”

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.