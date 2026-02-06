Fran Haasch Receives Florida Justice Association's James F. McKenzie From Day One Award

The Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers

Palm Harbor Personal Injury Attorney Honored for 25+ Years Defending Florida's Civil Justice System

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Justice Association (FJA) has honored Francoise M. Haasch-Jones, founding attorney of Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers , with the James F. "Jim" McKenzie From Day One Award for 2025.The award recognizes attorneys who have shown long-term commitment to defending Florida's civil justice system. Haasch is the sixth recipient since the award's inception in 2015."For more than 25 years, I've fought for the rights of injured Floridians," said Fran Haasch. "This award belongs to our entire team who work tirelessly for accident victims across Florida."The Florida Justice Association represents attorneys who handle personal injury and wrongful death cases. The organization advocates for consumer rights and lobbies against tort reform and insurance-backed legislation.Haasch, a Lifetime Member of the Multimillion Dollar Advocates Forum, has secured multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for car accident and motorcycle accident victims. Like most personal injury firms, Fran Haasch Law Group works on a contingency fee basis—which means that clients pay no fees unless there is a recovery."Fran has always been a staunch advocate for her attorneys and her clients," said a Florida Justice Association spokesperson. "She's been at this for more than two decades."An avid motorcyclist herself, Haasch has long been a fixture in Tampa Bay's biker community, often providing legal guidance at motorcycle events and rallies. Her firm also hosts an annual food drive for FEAST Food Pantry, now in its 17th year.The award was presented at the Florida Justice Association's annual ceremony in Orlando.About Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury LawyersFran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers represents accident victims in Tampa Bay and statewide for more than 25 years. The firm specializes in car accidents, motorcycle collisions, truck accidents, pedestrian incidents, and wrongful death cases, securing multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for accident victims.Founded by attorney Fran Haasch, the firm operates on a contingency fee basis—no fee unless you win. With offices in Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and New Port Richey, the firm offers free consultations and 24/7 availability. Call for a free consultation!For more information, visit www.lawfran.com or call (727) 390-0123.Media Contact:Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers1275 Nebraska AvenuePalm Harbor, FL 34683Phone: (727) 390-0123Email: info@lawfran.comWebsite: www.lawfran.com

Legal Disclaimer:

