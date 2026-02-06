The Next Chapter of Play: Greentrike Announces New CEO

Chelsie Webster at the Children's Museum of Tacoma Children's Museum of Tacoma, the home of the Monarch Diaper Bank

Incoming CEO to build on Greentrike’s legacy of access, play, and child-centered community impact

I’m honored to work alongside this remarkable team and community as we carry forward a legacy of innovation into what comes next.” — Chelsie Webster | Incoming Greentrike CEO

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greentrike today announced the appointment of its next Chief Executive Officer, marking an important leadership transition as the organization continues their mission to honor children and champion play across Pierce County. Chelsie Webster will officially assume the role in April 2026, following Greentrike CEO Tanya Durand’s 29-year tenure.

This transition reflects Greentrike’s intentional and rigorous succession planning, as well as our deep commitment to organizational stability, mission continuity, and long-term community impact. Chelsie was selected following a national search guided by a dedicated committee of Greentrike Board members and community leaders with a strong connection to Greentrike’s mission.

Chelsie Webster, M.Ed. is a nationally recognized executive leader in children’s museums, education, and community-centered organizations. She is known for building bold visions into operationally strong, mission-driven institutions that serve children, families, and communities at scale. With more than a decade of senior leadership experience, Chelsie brings deep expertise in organizational launch and growth, strategic planning, fundraising, board partnership, and people-first culture building.

“Greentrike’s commitment to bold ideas and meaningful experiences for children and families is truly inspiring. I’m honored to work alongside this remarkable team and community as we carry forward a legacy of innovation into what comes next,” said incoming Greentrike CEO, Chelsie Webster.

Outgoing CEO Tanya Durand will conclude her nearly three decades of service on February 28, 2026. She leaves behind a legacy defined by visionary access, innovation, and community-centered leadership. During her tenure, Greentrike expanded its reach far beyond the walls of the Children’s Museum of Tacoma through programs such as Pay As You Will admission, Play to Learn Pierce County, and opening the Children’s Museum at JBLM.

“Chelsie’s belief in Greentrike’s vision that Pierce County becomes the best place for childhood, paired with the fresh energy she will bring to Greentrike, has me eager to cheer from the sidelines,” said Greentrike CEO Tanya Durand.

Greentrike’s Board of Directors expressed deep confidence in the organization’s future under new leadership and heartfelt gratitude and respect for Tanya’s lasting impact.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Chelsie to Greentrike and to Pierce County,” said Greentrike Board President AJ Treleven. “Chelsie brings deep expertise in early learning and a proven track record of leading and growing a children’s museum, paired with a genuine passion for serving children and families. She is eager to immerse herself in Greentrike’s mission, meet with the community, and build strong partnerships.”

Greentrike enters this leadership transition with a strong foundation and a clear vision for the organization's future. Greentrike’s Board and staff are excited to welcome their new CEO to build on this work and advance Greentrike’s plans. Greentrike’s leadership team will continue guiding day-to-day operations during this phase to ensure a smooth and supportive transition.

Additional details about the incoming CEO and opportunities for community engagement will be shared in the coming weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.