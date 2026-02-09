Premio Inc. Expands RCO and VCO Series Ruggedized Industrial PCs with Intel® Core™ Processors (Series 2)

Premio – 35+ Years of Excellence in Industrial and Edge AI Computing RCO and VCO Series upgraded with Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake)

Intel® Core™ Processors (Series 2) deliver pin-compatible CPU upgrades (LGA1700 socket), providing higher sustained performance and extended lifecycle support.

This platform upgrade delivers higher CPU performance without major system design changes, extending system longevity while maintaining industrial-grade reliability across the RCO and VCO Series.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in ruggedized edge AI computing solutions, today announced support for Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) across its flagship RCO-3000-RPL, RCO-6000-RPL, and VCO-6000-RPL product series. This CPU upgrade delivers better CPU performance, extended lifecycle availability, and improved sustained performance—all while preserving the same proven platform design and form factor customers already trust in these flagship computing solutions. In parallel, all three platforms now support 48GB DDR5 5600 MT/s SODIMM memory, significantly expanding memory headroom for AI inference and data intensive edge workloads.

Designed as a pin-to-pin compatible upgrade for existing 12th Gen (Alder Lake) and 13th Gen (Raptor Lake) Intel® Core™ platforms, Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) enable customers to scale their processing requirements without the challenges of board redesign, platform migration, or revalidation. This frictionless upgrade path allows system integrators and OEMs to extend product lifecycles to 2035 and adopt the latest Intel edge-optimized processing technology in Premio’s ruggedized and fanless computing solutions, all while maintaining industrial durability and embedded longevity. To deliver even better multitasking and memory intensive edge performance, the Bartlett Lake update enables the RCO-3000-RPL to support up to 48GB DDR5 memory through a single SODIMM slot, while the RCO-6000-RPL and VCO-6000-RPL scale up to 96GB DDR5 memory through dual SODIMM slots, enabling real time performance scaling across deployments.

Performance and Platform Benefits

Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) introduce higher turbo frequencies—up to 5.4 GHz—and a 45W power class, enabling stronger sustained performance under continuous edge workloads. While core counts remain consistent with prior generations, these architectural improvements translate into performance benchmarks up to ~46% better overall CPU performance (Core™ 7 251TE), making the Intel® Core™ Processors (Series 2) well suited for edge-optimized industrial applications targeting increased multi-threaded AI performance.

In addition, the Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) continue to support integrated Intel® UHD Graphics, enabling multi-display output, visualization, and image preprocessing workloads without relying on NPU-based AI inference. This makes the upgrade ideal for CPU- and integrated GPU–driven applications such as industrial control, machine vision preprocessing, data aggregation, and visualization at the rugged edge.

Long-Term Lifecycle Support

Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) offer a 10-year lifecycle, extending platform support through 2035, compared to 2032 for 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Raptor Lake currently available on the RCO and VCO product series). This extended availability aligns with long-term industrial deployment requirements, helping customers reduce redesign cycles and maintain stable system configurations over time in harsh or challenging edge computing environments.

Supported Premio Products

RCO-3000-RPL Series:

The RCO-3000-RPL Series is a super-rugged x86 small form factor computer designed for real-time edge processing in space-constrained environments. Despite its compact footprint, the platform leverages a high-performance socket-type CPU and modular I/O expansion to support demanding industrial workloads for additional peripherals such as cameras and sensors. With support for Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake), the RCO-3000-RPL extends its performance headroom while maintaining the same proven ruggedized and fanless design.

RCO-3000-RPL Key Features

- Intel® Core™ Processors 12th/13th Gen (ADL/RPL) and Series 2 (BTL)

- 1x DDR5 4800/5600 MT/s SO-DIMM Max. 48GB

- Modular EDGEBoost I/O Technology (PoE supported)

- Rich I/O and 4x Independent Displays

- EMC Conformity with EN50155 and UL61010 Certified

- Wide Operating Temperature (-25°C to 70°C)

RCO-6000-RPL Series:

The RCO-6000-RPL Series is a workstation-grade, fanless industrial computer engineered for high-performance edge computing and scalable AI acceleration. Designed for demanding Industry 4.0 and edge-native applications, the platform combines DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen 4 expansion, and flexible EDGEBoost modularity for GPU acceleration and high-speed NVMe storage. With Intel® Core™ Processors (Series 2) now supported, the RCO-6000-RPL delivers higher sustained CPU performance while preserving long-term platform stability.

RCO-6000-RPL Key Features

- Intel® Core™ Processors 12th/13th Gen (ADL/RPL) and Series 2 (BTL)

- 2x 262-Pin DDR5 4800/5600 MT/s SODIMM. Max. 96GB

- Blazing-Fast DDR5 with ECC Support

- Edge AI-Ready with Hailo-8™ (26 TOPS / 2.5W)

- Dual EDGEBoost I/O Modules for Versatile IoT Sensor Connectivity

- Mix-and-Match EDGEBoost Nodes for GPU AI Acceleration and NVMe SSDs

- World-Class Certifications (UL, FCC, CE)

VCO-6000-RPL Series:

The VCO-6000-RPL Series is a high-performance machine vision computer designed to consolidate compute-intensive edge AI and vision workloads. Engineered to support dual full-height, full-length (FHFL) GPUs and high-speed external storage expansion, the platform enables reliable deployment of advanced vision and inference applications at the rugged edge. Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) support further enhances CPU performance while maintaining platform continuity.

VCO-6000-RPL Key Features

- Intel® Core™ Processors 12th/13th Gen (ADL/RPL) and Series 2 (BTL)

- 2x 262-Pin DDR5 4800/5600 MT/s SODIMM. Max. 96GB

- Blazing-Fast DDR5 with ECC Memory Support

- Up to 4× PCIe Gen 4 Expansion Slots

- Configurable Hot-Swap 4× NVMe Storage Bays

- FHFL GPU Support with 600W GPU Power Budget

- World-Class Certifications (UL, FCC, CE)

With Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) support now available across the RCO and VCO series, Premio continues to deliver performance-forward, edge-optimized, and lifecycle-focused computing solutions that reduce unwanted downtime and extend long-term system value for its partners. This drop-in pin-compatible CPU upgrade path allows customers to adopt higher performance computing while maintaining the same trusted platform architecture and long-term deployment stability.

Availability

Intel® Core™ Processors Series 2 (Bartlett Lake) are available as a build-to-order option for Premio’s RCO-3000-RPL, RCO-6000-RPL, and VCO-6000-RPL platforms. For configuration options or ordering information, contact Premio’s embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com or visit premioinc.com.

About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.com.

