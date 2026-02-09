GSSM Foundation Welcomes Four Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics campus in Hartsville, S.C., home to the nationally ranked public STEM high school.

New members from aerospace, manufacturing, tech and HR bring industry perspective to support STEM education and student opportunities statewide.

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation has elected four new members to its board of directors, adding industry expertise to support the school’s statewide STEM education mission.

The newly elected board members are:

-Carter Bright, director of human resources, North America, SHL Medical

-Greg Panzarella, master production test pilot, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

-Melvilyn Edwards, vice president of human resources, Zeus Industrial Products

-Michael Davis, senior manager, IT production systems, Scout Motors

The new members represent a range of industries including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, technology and human resources leadership, strengthening the foundation’s connection to workforce and industry partners across South Carolina and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome four South Carolina business leaders, representing a breadth of industries, to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Foundation Board,” said Royce Shannon, president of the GSSM Foundation Board. “We look forward to them joining GSSM, a statewide resource for leading-edge K-12 STEM education.”

“We are grateful to these four esteemed leaders and all 35 members of the GSSM Foundation Board of Directors for their passion and commitment to GSSM and the students it serves,” said Beth Dinndorf, executive director of the GSSM Foundation. “Their collective talents and contributions, and those of the companies they represent, help GSSM remain the top-ranked public high school in South Carolina and No. 4 in the nation. With their support, GSSM provides an exceptional STEM education to more than 11,000 students in grades 3-12 each year.”

Foundation board members serve three-year terms with the option to renew for a second term.

A complete list of GSSM Foundation board members is available at www.scgssm.org/who-we-are/gssm-foundation/foundation-board.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Foundation

The GSSM Foundation advocates for GSSM and provides funds and support to enhance its programs and students' educational endeavors. The Foundation connects GSSM with a broad community and showcases GSSM's contribution to quality of life and economic prosperity of South Carolina and beyond.

