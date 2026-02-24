Pink's Concrete Design Unveils New Digital Platform for Connecticut Concrete Flooring Solutions

Pink's Concrete Design launches a new digital platform for CT residents, offering expert resources on polished concrete, self-leveling, and concrete flooring.

NORWALK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink's Concrete Design, a premier name in high-performance surface solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The digital platform is specifically engineered to serve as a comprehensive resource for homeowners and commercial developers seeking an expert concrete contractor in Connecticut.

With over 20 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 3,000 completed projects, Pink's Concrete Design has established itself as a leader in the specialized field of decorative and structural concrete. The new website provides an immersive look at the company’s core competencies, including advanced concrete flooring systems designed for durability, aesthetics, and long-term performance.

The launch comes at a time when Connecticut property owners are increasingly looking for sustainable, low-maintenance alternatives to traditional flooring. The updated site offers detailed technical insights into the company’s most sought-after services, helping clients make informed decisions about their property investments.

EXPERTS IN POLISHED CONCRETE AND SELF-LEVELING SOLUTIONS

A major focus of the new platform is educating users on the benefits of polished concrete. This service has become a hallmark of modern architecture in Fairfield County, offering a sleek, glossy finish that is both dust-free and hypoallergenic. By utilizing industrial-grade grinding and densifying equipment, the team transforms standard slabs into high-end design statements.

For projects involving uneven or damaged substrates, the website highlights the company’s expertise in self-leveling concrete. This technology allows for the rapid restoration of flat, smooth surfaces, which is essential for both final finishes and as a critical underlayment for other flooring materials.

Beyond residential basements and garages, Pink's Concrete Design continues to expand its commercial footprint. The new site showcases the company’s ability to handle large-scale facilities up to 20,000 square feet, providing industrial-strength coatings that withstand heavy foot traffic and chemical exposure.

The new website features an easy-to-use quote request system, a gallery of recent projects across Connecticut, and in-depth guides on moisture mitigation and surface repair.

To experience the new digital platform and explore flooring options, visit https://pinksconcretedesignct.com/

ABOUT PINK'S CONCRETE DESIGN

Based in Norwalk, CT, Pink's Concrete Design is an award-winning flooring contractor specializing in epoxy coatings, polished concrete, and self-leveling systems. Serving Fairfield County and the surrounding regions, the company is dedicated to delivering industrial-grade quality with a designer’s eye for detail.

