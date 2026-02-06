A new industry review has identified the Top 10 Kitchen and Bath Remodelers in Orlando, recognizing companies that demonstrate excellence.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new industry review has named the Top 10 Kitchen and Bath Remodelers in the Orlando area, highlighting companies that consistently demonstrate strong design expertise, transparent business practices, and a proven track record of consumer satisfaction.The rankings were based on a detailed evaluation of criteria that matter most to homeowners making significant renovation investments. Factors included transparent pricing, in-house design capabilities, industry-recognized design awards, warranty length and coverage, verified consumer reviews across multiple platforms, Better Business Bureau complaint history, years in business as recorded by Sunbiz, permitting activity and dollar volume over the past 12 months, and the quality and availability of showrooms.“This ranking was developed to give Orlando-area homeowners an objective, data-driven look at remodelers who are performing at a high level across multiple indicators, not just online popularity,” said a spokesperson for the review. “The goal is to spotlight companies that combine creativity, accountability, and long-term reliability.”Top 10 Kitchen and Bath Remodelers in Orlando:10. Elysium interiors9. NuKitchen Designs8. Kreative Resources7. S&W Kitchens6. Forum Construction Group5. I-4 Kitchen and Bath4. KBF Design Gallery3. Mint Builders GC2. Stevens Kitchens1. Revive Design and Renovation Companies ranked at the top of the list stood out for their ability to combine strong design leadership with transparent pricing models, active permitting histories, and consistently positive consumer feedback across multiple review platforms, not solely Google.The review also placed emphasis on longevity and accountability, evaluating years in operation and any documented BBB complaints to ensure rankings reflected sustained performance, not short-term popularity.Revive Design and Renovation was ranked the top home renovation company in Orlando, recognized for its A+ Better Business Bureau rating, a perfect 5.0-star rating across 50 Google reviews, and commitment to transparency through upfront pricing, including an online pricing calculator. The company stands out for its in-house design team, industry design awards, five-year warranty coverage, and consistently verified consumer reviews across multiple platforms.In 2025, Revive earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm also ranked No. 133 on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list.A family-owned renovation company serving the entire Greater Orlando area, Revive combines more than 200 years of collective industry experience with a focus on trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care. By challenging industry norms around opaque pricing and timelines, Revive delivers a stress-free, detail-driven renovation experience, backed by transparent communication, a five-year warranty, and proven customer trust.

