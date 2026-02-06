18th Street Gang Associate from El Salvador Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl

BOSTON – A Salvadoran national associated with the transnational criminal organization 18th Street Gang was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for selling 1,000 fentanyl pills in and around the North Shore area of Boston.

