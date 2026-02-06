Rhode Island Businesswoman Sentenced to More than Three Years in Prison for Money Laundering

BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced in federal court in Boston for her leading role in laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars of her then-boyfriend’s fentanyl trafficking money.

