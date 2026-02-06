Submit Release
Salt Lake Woman Sentenced to 15 Months’ Imprisonment After Embezzling Nearly $1.4M from her Employer in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A Utah woman was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release after she used her position to defraud her employer, a Utah based lending services business out of $1,398,014. 

