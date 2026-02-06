Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,811 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel, U.S. Attorney Pirro Make Press Announcement

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced a key participant is in custody in the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel, U.S. Attorney Pirro Make Press Announcement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.