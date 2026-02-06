Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel, U.S. Attorney Pirro Make Press Announcement

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced a key participant is in custody in the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi.

