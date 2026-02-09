Huddle Launches Enhanced Ice Hockey Product as Winter Olympics Capture Global Attention

Huddle

Huddle anticipates increase in NHL and global ice hockey betting with new automation upgrades, delivering sharper player-prop accuracy and higher uptime

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle, the premium odds feed provider, has announced significant upgrades to its global ice hockey offering ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, deploying proprietary automation and expanded markets coverage for ice hockey betting across its various leagues and formats.Available via the industry’s leading Unified Odds Feed and via direct integration, this updated solution highlights the flexibility of Huddle’s trading models. The service is powered by an adaptable model designed to trade accurately for any tournament or specific match requirement. This ensures premium coverage and market depth, including player props and micro markets for pre-match and live action, for the NHL and European leagues, including the Swedish SHL and Czech Extraliga.The underlying architecture of Huddle’s models has been engineered to cater to any trading challenge. This robust framework gives operators peace of mind that their specific regional leagues can be covered adeptly, removing the historical volatility often associated with non-major leagues and rule changes.Global operator partners using the Unified Odds Feed or direct integrations will now be able to access markets, such as Player Goals, Points, and Next Goalscorer, across these varied competitions, delivering brand trust and revenue boosts through increased re-betting activity.Francesco Borgosano, CEO at Huddle, commented on the expansion: “The Winter Olympics brings ice hockey into the global spotlight, but the real challenge for operators is consistency across all competitions. We recognize that an NHL-centric approach isn’t enough, and in line with our Huddle philosophy, we’ve established a model that accounts for all variables to deliver the most premium, wide-ranging odds feed.“From the gold medal game in Milan to a regular season match in the Extraliga, to the pinnacle and depth required for the Stanley Cup, we’ve honed our product to be adaptable and profitable for those integrating it either directly or through the Unified Odds Feed. This ensures that operators catering for NHL fans or regional audiences get the same peace of mind, uptime, and profitability that Huddle has become known for.”This update follows significant distribution partnership expansions for its NBA pricing feed, and brings the same granular, accurate trading approach that addresses the specific challenge of hockey markets, which are seeing major growth across European and US markets.####About HuddleHuddle provides automated pricing and trading services with leading uptime and accuracy to increase turnover and improve margins. Driven by the prowess of legacy proprietary products developed by DeckPrism Sports, Huddle offers industry-leading pricing for core, derivative, micro, and player prop markets. Their Same Game Parlay product is now live for every major US Sport, offering full market combinations for both pre-game and in-play. For more information, visit huddle.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.