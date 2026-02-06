Governor Shapiro Announces New $3 Million Investment to Expand Steamfitters Apprenticeship Program and Grow the Commonwealth’s Workforce and Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro today announced a new $3 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to expand the Steamfitters Local Union 420 Training Center in Philadelphia — bringing the Commonwealth’s total investment in the project to $8 million and positioning the union to triple apprenticeship enrollment.

The investment builds on the Shapiro Administration’s strong record of expanding workforce development and growing Pennsylvania’s economy by training workers for in-demand jobs in key industries.

Philadelphia, PA — Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, labor leaders, contractors, and industry stakeholders at Steamfitters Local Union 420 to announce a $3 million investment to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and train workers for in-demand jobs in key fields. The funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will support the expansion of Local 420’s training center, ensuring more Pennsylvanians can access high-quality apprenticeship opportunities that lead to stable, good-paying jobs while helping employers meet workforce needs.

The apprentices trained through this program will graduate with zero debt and the high-tech skills needed to work on major economic development projects like Amazon’s $20 billion plan – the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — to build new AI and cloud computing campuses or Eli Lilly’s $3.5 billion expansion project to build a new, state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Lehigh County which the Governor announced just last week.

“There are many paths to success — and here in Pennsylvania, we respect and invest in all of them,” said Governor Shapiro. “By investing in apprenticeships like the ones here at Steamfitters Local 420, we’re training Pennsylvanians for the jobs that fuel our economic growth and position our Commonwealth to compete and win for decades to come.”

The 2026-27 proposed budget Governor Shapiro announced earlier this week includes an $18 million increase for career and technical education (CTE), vo-tech and apprenticeships, for a total proposed investment of $200 million a year, building on the investments Governor Shapiro has made over his first three budgets Compared to when he took office, Pennsylvania has increased funding for vo-tech programs, CTE, and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million, a 50 percent increase, giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Recognizing the need for a skilled workforce to support Pennsylvania’s growing economy, Governor Shapiro previously awarded a $5 million RACP grant for this project in November 2024 and visited Steamfitters Local 420 in April 2025 to highlight the investment. Today’s announcement of an additional $3 million RACP grant brings total Commonwealth support to $8 million toward the $17.5 million expansion project.

Both RACP grants will support the construction and renovation of classrooms within the existing facility, expansion of the service training shop, and construction of a second level to house mechanical equipment. The project also includes improvements to the building exterior, Union Hall, and Union Administrative Offices. Once completed, the expanded facility will allow Local 420 to significantly increase training capacity and meet growing workforce demand.

“RACP is a powerful tool that allows us to help finance projects of significant importance in communities across Pennsylvania. This $3 million dollar grant is going to be a force multiplier for local workers and businesses,” said Secretary Siger. “By expanding Local 420’s facility, they’re going to be able to train more workers — which doesn’t just help meet the needs of local businesses, but also gives more Pennsylvanians access to learn the skills they need to help build major economic development projects.”

Chartered in 1903, Steamfitters Local Union 420 represents 4,900 members and 425 apprentices across ten counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. The union offers two five-year apprenticeship programs — a Steamfitters Apprenticeship and a Mechanical Equipment Apprenticeship — training workers to install, service, and maintain complex mechanical systems.

“For more than 120 years, Steamfitters Local 420 has trained the best workers in the region,” said Jim Snell, Business Manager of Steamfitters Local 420. “This additional $3 million investment from Governor Shapiro builds on his strong commitment to the building trades and will allow us to expand our training center, triple apprenticeship enrollment, and create more opportunity for Pennsylvanians while strengthening our economy.”

“I really wish I had known earlier about these opportunities — programs where you can earn while you learn, gain real skills, and step into a stable, good, paying career,” said Aliza Goldstein, an Apprentice of Steamfitters Local 420. “That’s why Governor Shapiro’s investments in workforce development are so important. Programs like this make it possible for more Pennsylvanians to train for in-demand jobs, build careers, and help grow our economy… and people like me can take our skills, work hard, and build a future right here in Pennsylvania.”

Building on a Record of Workforce Development and Economic Growth

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has focused on making Pennsylvania more competitive by cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and launching the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades — focused on life sciences, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

These efforts have helped secure nearly $39 billion in new private-sector investment and create more than 21,500 jobs, including the largest private-sector investment in state history with Amazon Web Service’s $20 billion investment and the largest life sciences investment with Eli Lilly’s $3.5 billion project.

The Shapiro Administration has also expanded access to workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities statewide:

Since January 2023, 231 new apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs have been registered, with 17,947 apprentices enrolled.

During the Shapiro Administration, 39,475 Pennsylvanians have been enrolled at some point in registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.

Funding for vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeships increased by nearly $65 million, a 50 percent increase, and was continued in the FY 2025–26 budget.

More than 3,000 students are currently enrolled in CTE programs.

In addition, the Administration has invested millions to strengthen workforce pipelines through Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career grants, Schools-to-Work grants, and Industry Partnerships, while removing unnecessary barriers to employment — including eliminating four-year degree requirements for 92 percent of state jobs on the Governor’s first full day in office.

Investing in the Future Workforce

Governor Shapiro’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on this progress by continuing to invest in workforce development and economic growth, including:

$18 million to expand vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeship programs.

$7 million for Schools-to-Work pathways, doubling funding for the program.

A $12.5 million dedicated appropriation for WEDnetPA to train more than 1.3 million workers.

A $3.5 million increase for Industry Partnership grants, more than doubling total funding.

An additional $10 million for the PA First Program, bringing total funding to $38 million to support job retention and capital investment.

The Shapiro Administration has made workforce development a key component of its economic strategy, ensuring that Pennsylvanians from all backgrounds have access to high-quality job training and apprenticeship programs. The Governor’s continued investments in these programs reinforces his commitment to expanding career pathways and creating economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce and expand job training opportunities in the Governor’s 2026-27 budget proposal and discover how the Administration is building a competitive workforce for the Commonwealth’s future.

