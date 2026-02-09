Huug Reaches U.S. Patent Milestone for EnMeshed Tech as Demand Grows for Washable, Dryer-Safe Bras

The Invisible Plunge bra in black, designed to be fully machine washable and dryer safe. Close-up of the interior cup construction in a Huug bra. Daily Embrace, Huug’s best-selling wire-free bra, in black.

Huug advances a U.S. patent milestone for EnMeshed Tech as demand grows for wire-free, foam-free bras that are fully machine washable and dryer safe.

Women want bras that keep up with the way they actually live. They move between work, workouts, travel, and home. The product needs to support that reality without extra effort.” — Jennifer Doll, Cofounder and Designer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huug , the washable and dryer-safe intimates brand, is scaling as demand grows for bras engineered to perform in everyday life.Established in 2023, Huug was built to bring innovation to one of the most worn garments in a woman’s wardrobe. While traditional bras still rely on foam, underwire, and delicate-care construction, Huug bras are designed with its proprietary technology, EnMeshed Tech , to help maintain shape through repeated wear and wash. All styles are wire-free, foam-free, fully machine washable, and dryer safe.“Women want bras that keep up with the way they actually live,” said Jennifer Doll, cofounder and designer of Huug, who brings more than 25 years of experience designing bras for major national brands. “They move between work, workouts, travel, and home. The product needs to support that reality without extra effort.”Huug’s technology-led approach has resonated with consumers seeking versatility, durability, and fewer compromises. Customers frequently purchase multiple bras at a time and return regularly, reflecting a shift away from occasional replacement toward building a dependable everyday wardrobe.Huug’s momentum is reinforced by strong commercial performance. Following a $6 million Series A led by Kaylim Capital, the company is on track to exceed $10 million in revenue in the coming year. Huug has sold over 100,000 bras in the past year, driven by high repeat purchasing and sustained demand.“Bras are worn every single day, yet the category has remained largely unchanged,” said Eli Blumstein, cofounder and chief executive officer. “We started Huug to bring innovation to an essential product. Our focus is to build fewer, better styles that can scale across silhouettes, sizes, and categories.”Huug’s current assortment includes core bra and underwear styles, with plans to expand silhouettes, sizing, and categories as the brand continues to grow. The company is also exploring broader retail distribution, building on early boutique partnerships and expanding access to its products through additional channels.About HuugFounded in 2023 by veteran bra designer Jennifer Doll and entrepreneur Eli Blumstein, Huug is a women-founded intimates brand focused on comfort, durability, and modern construction. Huug bras are wire-free, foam-free, and built with EnMeshed Tech. All styles are fully machine washable and dryer safe, designed to support real life wear. Huug products are OEKO-TEXcertified and third-party tested to meet strict safety standards.Media Contact:Michaela Mulhaney

