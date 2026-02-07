Meriwest Celebrates New Morgan Hill Branch, Strengthening Local Community Ties

Meriwest Staff Team Photo at Morgan Hill Branch

Meriwest CU's new branch is now open, complete with full personal & business banking, lending solutions, and a team dedicated to your success.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union is proud to announce the official opening of its newest full service branch in Morgan Hill, CA. The Morgan Hill branch opens its doors today, marking an exciting milestone in Meriwest’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to convenient, community centered financial services throughout the South Bay.

The new Morgan Hill branch (1041 Cochrane Road, Suite 180, Morgan Hill) offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services, including personal and business banking services, home and auto lending, financial wellness support, and advanced digital banking tools. Members will receive the same personalized service and competitive offerings that have defined Meriwest for more than six decades.

“It is truly exciting for all of us at Meriwest Credit Union to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Morgan Hill branch.” said Lisa Pesta, Chief Executive Officer. “This new branch reflects our continued commitment to serving members where they live, work, worship, and build their futures. We look forward to deepening our involvement and contributing to the incredible evolution that is happening in this area.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, was held in advance of today’s community-wide Grand Opening. Meriwest executives joined local community members to officially open the new branch and highlight the positive impact Meriwest has had on local neighborhoods.

“Our commitment to Morgan Hill extends beyond providing financial services,” said Chad Maze, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re not just building branches — we’re building long term relationships. From construction partners to the team who will welcome our members, we hired locally to ensure this new branch reflects our long‑term dedication to this community.”

The Morgan Hill branch marks an exciting next step in Meriwest’s plan to expand its presence and accessibility across the Bay Area. Meriwest continues to expand its member impact through new products and services, strategic partnerships, branch growth, and community give‑back efforts led by the recently launched Meriwest Community Foundation.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.



About Meriwest Community Foundation

The Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Meriwest Credit Union, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves through education, financial literacy, and community development programs. Based in San Jose, CA, the Foundation partners with local organizations to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. Learn more at www.meriwestfoundation.org.

