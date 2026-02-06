ERP International Names Heather Bahrami as Vice President of Bids & Proposals

ERP STRENGTHENS GROWTH ORGANIZATION WITH ADDITION OF HEATHER BAHRAMI AS VP OF BIDS & PROPOSALS

Heather's ability to lead diverse teams, elevate proposal quality, and shape effective capture strategies will play a crucial role in driving ERP’s continued growth in the federal sector.” — Melvin Petty, Co-Founder & CEO of ERP International

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERP International is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Bahrami as Vice President of Bids and Proposals. Heather is an accomplished growth executive with more than two decades of experience leading federal procurement efforts across a wide range of industries—including health systems, IT, mission support, cybersecurity, and infrastructure modernization. With a proven record of winning highly competitive opportunities with DoD and Federal Civilian clients, she brings deep expertise in executing full lifecycle business development strategies. Throughout her career, she has successfully built, scaled, and led high performing capture and proposal teams in fast paced, deadline driven environments, consistently delivering exceptional results. Her leadership strengthens ERP’s ability to pursue and win complex federal programs while supporting the firm’s continued growth and mission impact.Heather joins ERP International from ManTech, where she most recently served as Senior Executive Director for Defense Growth Proposal Excellence. In this role, she led enterprise-wide improvements to Defense proposal practices, oversaw competitive intelligence and Black Hat processes, drove cross-sector collaboration, and informed transformational growth process improvements.Heather is recognized for her ability to guide organizations through the full lifecycle of federal procurement. She has an extensive track record of building high-performing teams, implementing scalable processes, and delivering winning strategies under tight deadlines. Her areas of expertise include proposal operations leadership, program performance integration, strategic growth enablement, competitive analysis, and cross-functional collaboration.“Heather’s experience, energy, and strategic leadership style make her a tremendous asset to our growth organization,” said Melvin Petty, Co-Founder and CEO of ERP International. “Her ability to lead diverse teams, elevate proposal quality, and shape effective capture strategies will play a crucial role in driving ERP’s continued growth in the federal sector.”In her role as Vice President of Bids and Proposals, Heather will oversee ERP’s proposal operations, including strategy, major pursuit teams, proposal governance, and close collaboration with business development, growth, and operational leaders to support the company’s expanding footprint across Defense, Health, National Security, and Homeland Security markets.About ERP InternationalERP International, LLC is a trusted provider of Digital Solutions and Health Solutions that supports clients in both government and commercial sectors. We provide comprehensive technology and business process transformation solutions to Health, Defense, National Security and Homeland Security agencies. ERP is CMMC 2.0 certified, appraised at CMMI DEV Maturity Level 5, and appraised at CMMI SVC Maturity Level 3 and is certified as compliant in the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standard, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 Service Management System, and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Standard. Founded in 2006, ERP is headquartered in Laurel, MD, and maintains a satellite office in San Antonio, TX – plus project locations nationwide.We are a recognized leader in leveraging our mature capabilities to build scalable, resilient, high performance business solutions and empowering organizations to deliver on the promises of excellence. We bring together brainpower, insightful research, quantitative benchmarking, innovation, maturely structured problem-solving methodologies, and hands-on experience to improve our clients’ business environments. Our thought leadership, based on practical and real-world experience, makes us a trustworthy partner. We improve our customers’ mission performance through our use of quantitatively managed processes to deliver maximized ROI outcomes and customer satisfaction. We are a cost conscious and competitively priced partner, delivering comprehensive solutions through people-focused practices. Our exceptional customer service rating ranks ERP in the top five percent of all companies receiving the independent D&Brating. Washington Technology and Inc. Magazine both previously ranked ERP among the fastest growing firms in the nation. ERP has also been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Visit ERP International, LLC on the web at www.erpinternational.com

