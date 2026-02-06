Sasha’s Pet Resort Supports 'Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week' in North America: February 7-14th

Dog chained to a tree

This campaign encourages dog owners to bring dogs indoors or provide secure fenced areas instead of chains or ropes as a primary means of confinement.

Unfortunately, this practice of long-term chaining is cruel beyond measure because it leads to physical injuries including collar wounds, entanglement, parasite infestations, dehydration.” — Dan McFadden

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (store.sashaspr.com), spoke out today to support “Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week” February 7-14th in North America. This week focuses on dogs who spend most or all their lives chained or tethered to a fixed object, often with inadequate shelter, social contact or veterinary care.

“In many instances this is a literal crime,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington. “Unfortunately, this practice of long-term chaining is cruel beyond mesaure because it leads to physical injuries including collar wounds, entanglement, parasite infestations, dehydration and over-exposure to heat and cold. There is also psychological harm including creation of fear, frustration and aggression from isolation. It also deprives dogs of normal social interaction and enrichment.”

This campaign encourages dog owners to bring dogs indoors as family members or provide secure fenced areas instead of chains or ropes as a primary means of confinement. This special week was created by Dogs Deserve Better (https://www.dogsdeservebetter.org), a non-profit that advocates for and rescues chained and penned dogs.

This week’s focus also pushes for stronger anti-tethering laws and improved enforcement of existing cruelty and neglect statutes. Actions that citizens can undertake include:

• Talk respectfully with guardians of chained dogs and offer resources like help with fencing, dog houses or training referrals.

• Report clear cases of neglect or cruelty to animal control, humane societies or law enforcement.

• Donate money or supplies to rescues that take in formerly chained dogs or run fencing grant program.

To learn more about protecting one’s dogs from the negative effects of chaining, The Adventures of Sasha’s Gang blog, also addresses dog fitness, protection and health and can be found at: store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

