Majors Realty Group Reports Significant Transaction Growth in Fairbanks Real Estate Market

Fairbanks Firm Led by Jon Majors Records 85% Increase in Transaction Volume for 2025

FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Majors Realty Group , a real estate brokerage based in Fairbanks, Alaska, announced an 85% increase in transaction volume for the 2025 fiscal year compared to 2024. The firm, under the leadership of Owner Jon Majors, closed 98 transactions during this period, signifying an expansion of its market presence and client services in Interior Alaska. This growth highlights the brokerage's operational strategy and its engagement with both residential and investment property markets in the region.Jon Majors, a U.S. Air Force veteran, established Majors Realty Group with a focus on comprehensive real estate support. Licensed since 2017 and operating full-time since 2020, Jon has developed a brokerage that caters to diverse client needs. His team offers specialized expertise in assisting service members relocating to Eielson AFB or Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and North Pole, Alaska, leveraging his experience as a VA home loan expert. Beyond military relocations, the group also supports first-time home buyers and provides services for multi-family investing and property management.The operational expansion reflects a commitment to a modern, performance-driven structure, which includes 18 active agents and a total team of 26 real estate professionals. This framework aims to uphold high standards and foster long-term client relationships. Jon's leadership emphasizes innovation and a vision centered on client empowerment, principles he attributes to his personal journey. His approach focuses on creating an environment where both clients and team members can achieve their real estate goals effectively. The reported transaction growth for 2025 demonstrates the efficacy of this client-focused strategy."Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships within the Fairbanks community," said Jon Majors, Owner of Majors Realty Group. "The substantial growth in our transaction volume for 2025 is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to continuing our mission of empowering individuals through their real estate endeavors."For more information about Majors Realty Group and its real estate services in Interior Alaska, visit jon.experiencealaskahomes.com. Majors Realty Group is a Fairbanks, Alaska-based real estate brokerage specializing in residential and investment properties, military relocations, property management, and real estate coaching. The firm is dedicated to supporting clients throughout their real estate journeys with a client-centric approach.

