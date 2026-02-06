DFW MASS LEGACY CHOIR FEATURED AT SIGNATURE PRAYER BREAKFAST DURING THE BOW COLLECTIVE ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN DALLAS

Led by BOW members, the Prayer Breakfast will be emceed by Zakiya Larry Wolfe, CEO of Quest Media Group, sermonette by Min. Deborah Washington, COO of Strategic Business Solutions, prayers led by BOW Prayer Committee members, and music from the DFW Legacy Mass Choir. DFW Legacy Mass Choir living out their motto: "Recording is what we do. Ministry is who we are."

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DFW Mass Legacy Choir , a rising force dedicated to reviving the powerful and unifying “mass choir” gospel sound, will be featured during the Prayer Breakfast at the upcoming BOW Collective Conference in Dallas, Texas.The Prayer Breakfast will take place Tuesday, February 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., as part of the multi-day BOW Collective Conference, a national convening of faith-driven entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders. Designed as a hybrid prayer breakfast and gospel brunch experience, the program blends worship, music, and guided prayer around themes of restoration, harvest, and gratitude.The DFW Mass Legacy Choir will open and anchor key moments throughout the Prayer Breakfast program, providing musical transitions that underscore the spiritual flow of the experience. Their selections will frame moments of prayer, reflection, and communal worship, reinforcing the breakfast’s focus on faith, purpose, and collective renewal.Established in 2024 under the leadership of CEO Glenn Robertson, Sr., the DFW Mass Legacy Choir was formed to preserve and reintroduce the traditional mass choir sound that once defined gospel music in churches across generations. The choir brings together seasoned vocalists and emerging talent from across North Texas, uniting musical excellence with ministry.“The legacy sound is more than music — it’s ministry, memory, and movement,” said Robertson. “Being part of the BOW Collective’s Prayer Breakfast allows us to minister through song to leading women-in-business, while honoring the tradition that shaped us.”Led by BOW members, the Prayer Breakfast will be emceed by Zakiya Larry Wolfe , Chief Executive Officer of Quest Media Group, and will feature guided prayers led by members of the BOW Prayer Committee, along with a sermonette delivered by Minister Deborah Washington, Chief Operating Officer of Strategic Business Solutions.The BOW Collective Conference convenes the top 1% of business leaders from across the country to engage in collaborative business strategy planning, best-practices development, and strategic growth.ABOUT DFW MASS LEGACY CHOIRThe DFW Mass Legacy Choir is committed to revitalizing the powerful sound of large-ensemble gospel music while inspiring faith and unity within and beyond the church. The choir has released multiple recordings and has been recognized with both the 2025 Living Legend Award and the 2025 Homegrown Gospel Award.ABOUT THE BOW COLLECTIVETHE BOW COLLECTIVE,™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists" BOW members work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, BOW actively creates the pipeline of successful entrepreneurs by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.

