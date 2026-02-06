Community Safety Gets a Lift with $833,000 for Prince Albert

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is reinforcing its commitment to public safety in Prince Albert by continuing to fund the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, nearly $6 million has been earmarked for this initiative, supporting the province's broader plan, first unveiled in fall 2024, to add approximately 100 new frontline officers in Saskatchewan.

"Building safe and vibrant communities in Prince Albert and throughout the province remains a priority for our government," MLA for Lumsden-Morse and Legislative Secretary Blaine McLeod said on behalf of Community Safety Minister Michael Weger. "This funding supports the frontline officers who work directly with residents to address local issues and help keep our neighbourhoods secure."

As part of this initiative, the Prince Albert Police Service will receive $833,000 to support the recruitment and retention of approximately seven officers, helping to enhance frontline policing capacity and improve response times across the city.

"By investing in the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods enforcement initiative, we are strengthening community safety in Prince Albert and ensuring police services have the officers and resources necessary to respond effectively to community needs and protect neighbourhoods," Mayor of Prince Albert Bill Powalinsky said.

"The Prince Albert Police Service appreciates the Government of Saskatchewan's continued commitment to community safety and the financial investment that helps lessen the overall cost of policing for our community," Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier said. "The 2025-26 funding reflects a significant year of cooperation with the ministry, allowing us to responsibly explore service growth while reducing the direct financial impact on local taxpayers. These additional resources and positions will support innovative and alternative response models, helping us streamline efficiencies, strengthen frontline capacity, and continue delivering effective, community-focused policing for the residents of Prince Albert."

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Prince Albert Police Service and municipal police services across the province that play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for everyone in Saskatchewan.

