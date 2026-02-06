CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026

Saskatchewan Starts 2026 Strong with 15,000 Jobs Added

Statistics Canada's latest labour force numbers show that the labour market in Saskatchewan remains strong with the second lowest unemployment rate amongst provinces at 5.3 per cent, well below the national average of 6.5 per cent. 15,000 jobs were added year-over-year in January, an increase of 2.5 per cent, the second highest amongst provinces.

"Saskatchewan is starting 2026 off with 15,000 jobs added to our economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Our government is working with industry and employers to ensure that they have access to the workforce they need to fill the jobs they are creating."

Year-over-year, full-time employment in Saskatchewan increased by 19,600, an increase of 4 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to January 2025, Regina's employment was up 7,900 jobs, an increase of 5.5 per cent and Saskatoon's employment was up 3,200, an increase of 1.6 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for healthcare and social assistance, up 11,200, an increase of 11.6 per cent. Other services such as personal and repair services were up 5,000, an increase of 20.6 per cent and accommodation and food services, were up 2,900, an increase of 9.8 per cent.

Saskatchewan continues to show economic strength in other areas. In 2025 Saskatchewan ranked first amongst provinces for growth in urban housing starts, second for year-to-date new motor vehicle sales and third for the value of building permits.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

