Couples Turn to Smaller, Private Venues for Destination Weddings in the Caribbean

A couple enjoys sunset views over Charlotte Amalie Harbor from The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guests gather on the rooftop terrace at The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel, overlooking Charlotte Amalie Harbor at sunset. An intimate outdoor gathering with live music at The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel in St. Thomas.

How micro-weddings and private boutique venues are reshaping destination celebrations across the Caribbean

We’re seeing couples who are very clear about what they don’t want - They don’t want ballrooms or crowds.” — Nicole Miller

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As destination weddings continue to evolve, a growing number of couples are stepping away from sprawling resorts and oversized guest lists. Instead, they’re seeking celebrations that feel quieter, more personal, and deeply intentional.

This shift has given rise to a new kind of celebration, as couples increasingly seek intimate destination weddings that prioritize privacy, connection, and flexibility over scale. Properties like The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel in St. Thomas are becoming the setting of choice for couples who want their wedding to feel less like a production and more like a shared experience.

With just six rooms tucked into the historic hills above Charlotte Amalie, The Mary Anne has become a setting for micro-weddings in the Caribbean, elopements, and full-property buyouts. Couples host their closest friends and family, stay together on property, and celebrate over several days rather than a single scheduled event.

“We’re seeing couples who are very clear about what they don’t want,” says Nicole Miller, part owner of The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel. “They don’t want ballrooms, crowds, or a wedding that feels rushed or impersonal. They want time — time with their partner and with the people who matter most.”

Unlike traditional resort weddings, which often take place alongside multiple other events, a boutique hotel wedding venue allows couples to reserve an entire property for a single, private celebration. Guests wake up together, share meals, relax by the pool, and celebrate without outside distractions or rigid timelines.

“When a group has the entire property to themselves, the energy is completely different,” says Carol Morris, hotel manager at The Mary Anne. “There’s no coordinating shuttles or separating guests across multiple buildings. Everyone is together, and that sense of closeness carries through the entire weekend.”

This move toward smaller celebrations reflects broader changes in how couples view marriage milestones. Micro-weddings emphasize meaning over spectacle: sunset ceremonies instead of ballrooms, shared dinners instead of banquet halls, and weekends that feel more like vacations than events.

For many couples, the Caribbean remains the dream destination, but without the crowds often associated with resort-style weddings.

“Luxury today isn’t about excess,” Miller adds. “It’s about space, privacy, and the freedom to do things your own way. That’s what couples are really responding to.”

As destination weddings continue to trend toward quality over quantity, intimate venues like The Mary Anne are quietly reshaping what it means to say “I do” in the Caribbean.

ABOUT THE MARY ANNE BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The Mary Anne Boutique Hotel is a six-room boutique property located in the Charlotte Amalie Historic District of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Designed for couples, small groups, and private events, the hotel specializes in micro-weddings, elopements, and full-property buyouts that prioritize privacy, calm, and meaningful connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.