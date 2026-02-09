City of Hollywood Becomes One of the First in Florida to Launch Overdose Emergency Cabinet Program

Crissy+Chris-Co-Founders Displaying Cabinets at Dowdy Community Park Narcan Boxes distributed by The Robin Foundation The Robin Foundation Logo

The City of Hollywood is one of the first municipalities in Florida to implement an innovative Overdose Emergency Cabinet (OEC) program

This program shows what’s possible when cities lead with compassion and common sense. Hollywood is helping set a model that other communities can adapt and expand.” — Chris Cavallo

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Hollywood is one of the first municipalities in Florida to implement an innovative Overdose Emergency Cabinet (OEC) program, a public-health initiative designed to save lives by providing immediate access to Free Narcan (naloxone), fentanyl test strips , and clear educational materials that guide bystanders on how to respond to an overdose emergency.Developed in partnership with The Robin Foundation, the program has already gained significant attention after being featured by Local 10 News and the ABC affiliate, highlighting Hollywood’s leadership in addressing the overdose crisis through proactive, compassionate, and evidence-based solutions.“This program is about treating overdose as what it truly is—a medical emergency,” said Cristina Cavallo, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder of The Robin Foundation. “Just like AEDs for cardiac arrest or bleed kits for trauma, Overdose Emergency Cabinets provide life-saving tools in moments when seconds matter.”Emergency Equipment for a Modern Public-Health CrisisEach Overdose Emergency Cabinet is installed in visible, publicly accessible locations and includes:• Free Narcan nasal spray• Free fentanyl test strips• Step-by-step educational materials explaining how to recognize an overdose and administer Narcan safely• Prevention-focused information designed to reduce fear, hesitation, and stigmaThe cabinets are intentionally modeled after other accepted emergency-response infrastructure—such as AED cabinets—reinforcing the message that overdose response belongs in standard public-safety planning.Raising Awareness, Increasing Access, and Reducing Stigma Hollywood’s implementation reflects a growing recognition that effective overdose prevention requires:• Increased visibility and awareness• Barrier-free access to life-saving medication• Education and prevention, not just emergency response• Normalization of overdose intervention as a community responsibilityLocal 10 News’ coverage emphasized how the program equips everyday citizens with the tools and confidence to act during critical moments, potentially saving lives before first responders arrive.A Scalable Model for Cities, Counties, and the State of FloridaBuilding on Hollywood’s leadership, The Robin Foundation is encouraging other municipalities and county governments to adopt similar programs and is advocating for legislation that would formally recognize Overdose Emergency Cabinets as Emergency Equipment, alongside AED cabinets and bleeding-control kits.Such recognition would:• Support standardized placement and funding• Expand access across public spaces, campuses, and hospitality venues• Reduce stigma by institutionalizing overdose response• Save lives through rapid, community-based intervention“This program shows what’s possible when cities lead with compassion and common sense,” Cavallo added. “Hollywood is helping set a model that other communities can adapt and expand.”Continued Growth and Community LeadershipThe Robin Foundation also announced the opening of a new chapter at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, the second-largest public university in the USA. Led by former Nova Southeastern University volunteer Alyssa D’Souza, reflecting the organization’s continued growth and commitment to empowering community leaders and young advocates.About The Robin FoundationThe Robin Foundation is a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through overdose prevention, Narcan distribution, education, and community partnerships. Founded in memory of Robin Cavallo and Stefanie Cavallo, the organization works to ensure that access, information, and compassion are never barriers to survival.

City of Hollywood Becomes One of the First in Florida to Launch Overdose Emergency Cabinet Program

