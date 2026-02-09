Mother and Twin Sons on the Autism Spectrum Release Autism Funnies, a Joy-Forward Perspective on Life, Humor, & Ability

Dr. Essie and twins Korey and Kyle Series of Books

A mother and her autistic twin sons share life as it really is—funny, honest, and full of purpose. Seeing autism through joy, humor, and lived experience.

Autism isn’t something to be ‘fixed'. It’s something to be understood. Our lives are not without challenges, but they are filled with laughter, faith, growth, and purpose.” — Dr. Essie Trent

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educator, advocate, and nonprofit leader Dr. Essie Trent, alongside her twin sons Kyle and Korey Wilson, announces the release of Autism Funnies: Laughing Through Life on the Spectrum, a co-authored book that invites readers to see autism through a lens of humor, humanity, and possibility.

Written from lived experience, Autism Funnies captures everyday moments between a mother and her sons—moments that are honest, tender, and often laugh-out-loud funny. Rather than focusing on deficits or diagnoses, the book centers joy, communication, and the unique wisdom that emerges when neurodiversity is truly understood.

Kyle and Korey, both on the autism spectrum, are not only co-authors of Autism Funnies—they are also creators in their own right. Together, the twins authored a second title, The World According to Kyle, and Kyle independently wrote a third book, Kyle the Super Hero, further expanding their voices as young authors and storytellers.

“Autism isn’t something to be ‘fixed,’” says Dr. Trent. “It’s something to be understood. Our lives are not without challenges, but they are filled with laughter, faith, growth, and purpose. This book is an invitation to see what’s possible when we lead with love and perspective.”

With more than 25 years of experience in education, Dr. Trent has served as a teacher, ESE specialist, department head of special education, assistant principal, and principal. Her professional journey intersects powerfully with her personal life as the mother of twins on the autism spectrum, shaping her advocacy and leading her to found K2 Escape, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with special abilities and their families throughout the Tampa Bay area.

At a time when conversations around Autism, neurodiversity, inclusion, and representation are evolving, Autism Funnies offers a timely, refreshing narrative—one that speaks to parents, educators, caregivers, and anyone seeking a more compassionate understanding of autism.

A book launch celebration will be held Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Tampa Aquarium. The event is invitation-only, with media welcomed to attend and experience the story firsthand.

Book Information

📘 Autism Funnies: Laughing Through Life on the Spectrum

✍️ Dr. Essie Trent with Kyle & Korey Wilson

🌐 More information, books, and merchandise: https://autismfunnies.org

Additional titles by the authors:

• The World According to Kyle (Kyle & Korey Wilson)

• Kyle the Super Hero (Kyle Wilson)

Suggested Interview Topics

• Parenting and entrepreneurship with autistic twins

• Raising authors and self-advocates on the spectrum

• Humor as a bridge to understanding autism

• Navigating educational and community resources

• Autism Advocacy, faith, and building a life without limits

• What neurodiversity teaches us about communication and leadership

