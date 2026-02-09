SMAART Company Launches Technology Solutions for Modern Businesses

Gus Gonzalez | COO at SMAART Company SMAART Company KoreCRM Systems

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMAART Company is entering the final stages of launching KoreCRM, its proprietary business platform designed to help organizations move faster, operate with greater clarity, and manage growth without the operational friction that often comes with scale.KoreCRM was not conceived as another entry in an already crowded CRM market. It was built to address a more fundamental problem: most growing companies are running revenue operations across too many disconnected systems. Marketing lives in one tool. Sales lives in another. Reporting is delayed. Communication is fragmented. Leadership is left stitching together answers instead of seeing the business clearly.KoreCRM brings those pieces into one place.At its core, KoreCRM functions as a revenue operations platform, connecting lead generation, sales execution, automation, communications, and analytics into a single system of record. The goal is not complexity, but control, giving leadership teams real-time visibility into how their business is performing without adding layers of process or overhead.“KoreCRM was built to run revenue operations as a system, not as a collection of tools,” said Gus Gonzalez. “When revenue, communication, and data live in the same environment, teams move faster and decisions get better.”That distinction matters. Traditional CRMs tend to focus on contact management and pipeline tracking. KoreCRM was designed to support the full lifecycle of revenue, from first interaction to closed deal and beyond. It connects marketing activity to sales outcomes, automates routine workflows, and surfaces performance insights as they happen, not weeks later in a report.The platform is designed for founders, executives, and leadership teams who are managing growth and feeling the strain of scale. This includes sales-driven organizations with complex pipelines, marketing teams operating across multiple channels, and businesses with multiple locations or brands that need consistency without rigidity. KoreCRM is meant to support growth without forcing companies into fragmented systems or constant workarounds.KoreCRM also sits within a broader ecosystem of professional services offered by SMAART Company. Alongside the platform, SMAART provides enterprise Salesforce implementation and consulting services for organizations with advanced CRM requirements. These engagements focus on architecture, workflow design, automation, integrations, reporting, and governance, ensuring Salesforce environments are aligned with how the business actually operates, not just how the software was configured.SMAART also delivers Google Workspace implementation services to support productivity and collaboration. From assessment and deployment to data migration, security configuration, training, and ongoing optimization, these services help organizations standardize communication and workflows while supporting distributed teams at scale.Together, KoreCRM, Salesforce, and Google Workspace form a connected operating environment. Rather than layering tools on top of one another, SMAART’s approach is to design systems that work together; reducing friction, improving visibility, and allowing teams to focus on execution instead of administration.As businesses continue to navigate growth, complexity, and increasing expectations for speed and transparency, the need for integrated systems has become less of a technical question and more of a leadership one. KoreCRM represents SMAART Company’s answer to that challenge.One company. Every advantage.

