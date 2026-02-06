Epoxy Floors NJ Sets New Standard for Industrial Durability with Enhanced Local Flooring Solutions

STIRLING, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoxy Floors NJ, a premier family-owned flooring contractor, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized epoxy flooring services across New Jersey. With a legacy dating back to 1988, the company is doubling down on its commitment to providing high-performance, industrial-grade flooring systems designed to withstand the most demanding commercial environments.

As New Jersey’s industrial landscape continues to evolve, the need for flooring that balances safety, hygiene, and extreme durability has never been higher. Epoxy Floors NJ specializes in a variety of resinous systems, including decorative flake flooring and heavy-duty industrial epoxy. Beyond standard installations, the company offers specialized floor sloping and substrate preparation to ensure facilities meet modern operational requirements.

"Our reputation is built on reliability and keeping our promises," said the leadership team at Epoxy Floors NJ. "We understand that for facility managers, meeting a timeline is about more than just a floor—it’s about maintaining production and protecting their professional reputation. We treat every project with that level of urgency."

The company distinguishes itself through:

Decades of Expertise: Over 35 years of hands-on experience in the tri-state area.

Comprehensive Warranty: A one-year turnkey installation warranty covering both materials and labor.

Custom Consultations: Free on-site assessments to align project goals with budget and timeline constraints.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit epoxyfloorsnj.com.

About Epoxy Floors NJ: Established in 1988, Epoxy Floors NJ is a family-run business dedicated to the installation of high-quality resinous flooring systems. Serving the industrial and commercial sectors, they provide durable, long-lasting solutions for warehouses, manufacturing plants, and decorative retail spaces throughout New Jersey.

Stephen Smedley
Epoxy Floors NJ
+1 732-384-5577
ssmedley@hpsflooring.com
About

High Performance Systems is a commercial and industrial epoxy flooring contractor based in Middlesex, New Jersey, specializing in high‑performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, safety, and long‑term performance. The company has been installing epoxy and specialty floor systems since 1988, bringing decades of experience and certified expertise to projects across warehousing, manufacturing, food service, pharmaceutical, and other industrial environments.

Website

