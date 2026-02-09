Tax Lien and Tax Deed Investors and Service Providers Converge in Fort Lauderdale for the NTLA 2026 Annual Conference

Three days of actionable strategy, legal insight, and high-level networking for serious tax lien and tax deed investors.

Connect with active investors, trusted providers, and decision-makers shaping today’s tax lien and tax deed market.

With major legal decisions pending, the information shared at this year’s conference will be critical.” — Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 11–13, 2026, tax lien and tax deed investors, service providers, and government officials from across the United States will gather as the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) hosts its 29th Annual Conference at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel. The conference is designed for investors and professionals focused on growing portfolios, reducing risk, and navigating an increasingly complex tax sale environment.

This three-day conference delivers a rare combination of education with the latest news and trends, as well as valuable networking. Attendees come from all over the U.S., including individual investors, institutional buyers, county tax officials, attorneys, data experts, and industry service providers. Participants leave with practical strategies they can implement immediately, along with a clearer understanding of current risks and opportunities in tax lien and tax deed investing that they will not find anywhere else.

The conference agenda is intentionally structured to deliver value at every experience level. With sessions led by NTLA’s Certified Tax Lien Professionals (CTLP®), the 13 sessions are designed to combine foundational knowledge, advanced strategy, and timely industry insight. Attendees will participate in required general sessions that provide critical, industry-wide perspective, including the opening session offering important industry updates, a keynote economic outlook from nationally acclaimed economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, PhD, essential anti-trust training, legislative updates, and real-world case studies examining how tax lien and tax deed investing intersects with housing policy and community impact.

A central focus of the 2026 conference will be the evolving legal landscape surrounding tax foreclosure. Educational sessions will address the implications of Pung v. Isabella County, Minnesota, which is scheduled to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on February 25, 2026. This case has the potential to significantly impact tax foreclosure procedures nationwide, making the timing of the conference especially critical for investors. Sessions will explore how counties and investors are preparing for potential outcomes of the decision, emerging compliance standards, and best practices for protecting portfolios in a rapidly changing legal environment.

In addition to the general sessions, attendees can choose from focused breakout tracks tailored to specific investment strategies and markets. These include sessions on legal considerations in key states, tax deed investing strategies, Florida tax certificate investing, lending and capital access, Louisiana’s unique tax sale process, and an in-depth due diligence track informed by lessons from billions of dollars in real investment activity. Whether attendees are new to the space or actively managing portfolios, the agenda delivers practical, actionable education aligned with how investors actually operate.

Equally important is the unmatched networking environment. The NTLA Annual Conference is not a typical tax lien investing event built on inflated promises or unrealistic expectations. This is where investors build relationships that support long-term success. Many of the industry’s most trusted service providers will be on-site exhibiting, giving attendees direct access to pipeline and portfolio management solutions, data and technology platforms, due diligence specialists, tax auction companies, title and legal service providers, insurance professionals, financing and lending partners, advisors, real estate developers, servicers, and property inspectors. Investors also gain the opportunity to connect with experienced peers who are actively buying, managing portfolios, and closing deals.

The conference is proudly supported by many professional service providers, including NTLA’s Elite Sponsor, Firstrust Bank, a leading provider of tax lien financing that helps investors expand their portfolios with confidence and discipline.

“This conference is where investors come to understand how tax investing really works,” said Brad Westover, Executive Director of the NTLA. “With major legal decisions pending, the information shared at this year’s conference will be critical. If you are not in the room, you will miss insights that will shape how this industry operates in 2026 and beyond.”

The NTLA Annual Conference has been the premier networking and legitimate educator for tax lien and tax deed professionals for nearly thirty years, earning a reputation for credibility, depth, and results. Whether investors are new to the space or actively managing large portfolios, the conference delivers clarity, strategy, and access that directly impacts performance.

The NTLA 2026 Annual Conference takes place March 11–13, 2026, at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel. Registration is open now, with a registration deadline of February 28, 2026.

Seating is limited.

To register or learn more, visit ntlaconference.com.



About the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

The NTLA was founded in 1997 as the non-profit professional trade organization for the tax sale industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials in regard to tax lien sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities in the tax lien industry and credentialing to become a Certified Tax Lien Professional, CTLP®.

Legal Disclaimer:

