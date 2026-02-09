Yorktown Main Tax & Accounting Receives 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Accountants in Huntington Beach, California

We are hybrid tax firm; this is where we meet in person at our office in Huntington Beach This is where we meet with clients virtually over video conference. We are the first hybrid tax firm in the U.S Meet Jack, our lead Client Liaison. He guides new clients through onboarding, answers questions for returning clients, and makes sure everyone stays on track Natalia is our virtual client liaison. Manages document request list, client emails and billing Jeffrey is our tax professional who meets with clients during scheduled appointments and prepares and files their tax returns from start to finish.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Yorktown Main Tax & Accounting as the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Accountants in Huntington Beach, California. This distinction celebrates Yorktown Main’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Yorktown Main is a trusted boutique tax and accounting firm in Huntington Beach, California, known for delivering high-standard work through a skilled, approachable, and client-focused team. Led by Jeffrey Shurtleff, a federally licensed Enrolled Agent, business advisor, and international tax expert since 2013, the firm provides comprehensive tax preparation and advisory services for individuals, small businesses, estates, and trusts. Yorktown Main specializes in complex tax matters including FBAR and FATCA compliance, IRS and California FTB problem resolution, and international tax reporting, serving Orange County taxpayers and Huntington Beach businesses across the retail, technology, and professional services sectors.With a reach that extends far beyond Southern California, Yorktown Main supports clients throughout the United States and U.S. expatriates in Mexico, Chile, and Spanish-speaking countries worldwide. Through its newly constructed virtual office and branch office in Medellin, Colombia, the firm delivers seamless remote services for foreign asset reporting, foreign trusts and gift filings, IRS Streamlined Onshore and Offshore compliance procedures, and cross-border tax planning. Additional services include individual and business income tax returns, fiduciary tax filings, entity formation and selection, QuickBooks bookkeeping, ITIN application services as a Certified Acceptance Agent, and small business consulting. Proudly serving Huntington Beach and the surrounding communities, Yorktown Main continues to stand out for its reliability, deep technical expertise, and strong client relationships reflected in outstanding reviews.During the selection process, Yorktown Main stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Yorktown Main clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“I been using Yorktown Main Tax & Accounting for about 3 years now and they're really good with complex tax situations. I have income from both US and overseas and they know all the international tax rules really well. unlike other firms I've worked with before, they genuinely care about finding the best solutions for their clients and go above and beyond to make sure everything is done right. the team is super knowledgeable and thorough with all the complex topics that come up. definitely recommend if you need help with complicated tax matters.”“Jeffery and the team at Yorktown Main Tax and Accounting have been incredibly helpful with both my personal and business taxes. They are thorough, professional, and always take the time to explain everything clearly. I feel confident knowing my finances are in good hands. I highly recommend their services to anyone needing reliable tax support.”“Jeffery and his team do an excellent job at explaining everything and are extremely knowledgeable in tax law and international tax laws. On top of that, the customer service and timely responses are a breath of fresh air compared to some others I have tried. Can't recommend enough.”“I’ve been working with Jeffery and his team at Yorktown Main Tax and Accounting for three years now, and I couldn’t be happier with the experience.As an expat living full-time in Colombia, my taxes can be complex. Jeffery does an outstanding job of clearly explaining the process and the reasoning behind each step, making sure I fully understand what we’re doing and why.I would highly recommend Jeffery to anyone who wants peace of mind knowing their taxes are being handled correctly and professionally. The Yorktown Main team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Yorktown Main Tax & Accounting, visit: Yorktown Main's website

