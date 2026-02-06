2025 Year in Review: Cantor Grana Buckner & Bucci Personal Injury Attorneys

Richmond Personal Injury Law Firm Celebrates Industry Recognition, Community Partnerships, and Landmark Achievements

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci (CGBB), a leading personal injury law firm serving Virginia, had a stupendous 2025 with a series of prestigious industry honors, community initiatives, and administrative progress that underscore the firm's commitment to legal excellence and civic engagement.Spring: Record-Breaking RecognitionIn April, partner Stephanie Grana achieved a historic milestone as one of the Top 10 Super Lawyersin Virginia for 2025. Multiple CGBB attorneys were named to the Virginia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. "This recognition reflects our entire team's dedication to fighting for injured clients," said Grana, who also delivered commencement addresses at both her law school and high school alma maters in May.Summer: Supporting Richmond EducatorsIn July, the firm partnered with FOX Richmond on the Teacher Supply Drive for Richmond Public Schools. Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci donated pens, crayons, folders, rulers, and other requested classroom supplies, ensuring local teachers had the tools they needed from day one.Fall: Honoring ExcellenceOctober saw partner Irv Cantor inducted into the Richmond Tennis Hall of Fame. "Irv's outstanding performance on the court is a great parallel to his long-time success and performance in law," noted partner Elliott Buckner. The firm secured a Tier 1 ranking in the 2026 Best Law Firms list for Richmond , while Grana was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and named 2025 Lawyer of the Year in Richmond, VA by Best LawyersWinter: Community GivingThe holiday season concluded with donations to Little Hands Virginia, providing essentials to economically disadvantaged young children in Central Virginia.About Cantor Grana Buckner BucciCantor Grana Buckner Bucci is a premier personal injury law firm representing car accident victims, workplace injury cases, and wrongful death claims throughout Virginia. With experienced injury attorneys serving the Richmond region, Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci provides dedicated legal representation to individuals and families injured due to negligence. For a free consultation with a personal injury lawyer, visit www.virginiatrialfirm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.