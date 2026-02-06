Governor Newsom announces funding for LA fire survivors to access pre-built housing to further speed recovery and maintain neighborhood character

“Factory-built housing can help wildfire survivors get back into safe, stable homes faster,” said Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “This program is an important tool to help communities rebuild quickly and more sustainably, while also improving resilience to future climate impacts and disasters.”

“This type of housing will be part of the solution to getting wildfire victims back to their homes and re-introducing rental housing into Altadena,” said Katherine Perez, Chief Development Officer for New Economics for Women. “We lost so much naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) in Altadena, and that loss hit our seniors, low-income families, and veterans especially hard. These investments reflect what our community needs to move forward.”

Governor’s executive orders to speed recovery

The Governor issued a Proclamation of a State of Emergency on January 7, 2025 to help streamline state laws and make resources more quickly available. Over the next 12 months, this order would be followed by 28 executive orders based on feedback from survivors, local communities, and first responders to help target resources, accelerate recovery, and remove red tape.

While the state does not issue residential building permits, the Governor’s actions are directly enabling historic local results that far outpace any previous major wildfire recovery in California. The Governor continues pressing local governments and insurers to move faster. Local governments are now issuing rebuilding permits nearly three times faster than comparable single-family and ADU permits issued in the five years before the fires.

As of late January, out of 6,612 applications received, 3,106 rebuilding permits have been issued by agencies across the city and county. For comparison, one year after the Camp Fire — which destroyed a similar number of homes — just 385 permits had been issued. In Maui, construction on the first home did not begin until almost a year after the fire.

Investing in communities

In 2025, the Governor launched LA Rises, a unified recovery initiative that brings together private foundation leaders, grassroot organizers, and government agencies that are working in partnership to support the recovery of Los Angeles. The organization has helped connect local communities with funding and trusted resources, including funding for survivors to access for pre-approved, low-cost home designs tailored to the architectural character of affected communities — allowing permits to be issued in a fraction of the time.

Find your housing solution

In December, Governor Newsom and LA Rises launched a new webpage with resources and information to help homeowners who lost their homes during the 2025 LA firestorms.

Building on existing resources, the new online resource lays out the pathway for rebuilding, providing survivors with connections with trusted community organizations, homebuilders, preapproved plans, mortgage relief, and rebuilding calculators.

The site also includes many options for prefabricated homes, many of which that have been preapproved to help speed up the permitting process.

Created with community input, the site is designed with survivors in mind, to make the rebuilding process easier and help survivors navigate through the process based on their needs.

Accelerating recovery and protecting communities

Many survivors lost community spaces, historic neighborhood pillars, and schools that made communities feel like home. From the start, Governor Newsom and his administration have worked hand-in-hand with survivors to help communities recover and rebuild stronger. The Governor has helped accelerate the rebuilding of communities by:

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena, Palisades, and Malibu communities by calling out the White House for failing to approve long-term disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires. This is the fourth request for funding since February, when President Trump promised he would “take care” of survivors.

The Governor, who recently went to Washington, D.C in early December to advocate for survivors, renewed his call for immediate approval of the disaster supplemental, urging Congress and the President to deliver the same compassion and urgency that have been extended to other communities across the nation. The federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would: