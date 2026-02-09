Pilzer Klein Announces 2025 Fighting Cancer Scholarship Winner: Parker Shubin

Shubin will receive $2,500 to use while pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legal team with Pilzer Klein wants to make it easier for young people diagnosed with cancer to pursue their academic ambitions without worrying about the financial impact college may have on their lives. That’s why the team created its Fighting Cancer Scholarship This scholarship has previously helped students like Dimitri Vallejo and Kaleolani Ilac continue with their college careers. This year, the scholarship goes to Parker Shubin. Shubin is currently completing classes at Moorpark College, after which he intends to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Shubin’s doctors diagnosed him with a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor at five years old. Since receiving that diagnosis, Shubin has undergone 19 surgeries, including 14 brain surgeries, in addition to two years of chemotherapy and two years of targeted therapy.Shubin hasn’t taken his treatment lying down, though. In fact, he emphasizes that his experience with cancer treatment has inspired him to serve as a light for others. In high school, he dedicated himself to his school’s Cancer Awareness Club and fought to have it renamed after Christy Hodson, an advisor undergoing cancer treatments.While at UCLA, Shubin worked with Synapse and the American Cancer Society, fundraising for cancer research and patient advocacy while also connecting with other brain injury survivors. It was his time as a Care Extender with the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center that transformed him the most, though.“One nurse on that floor, Mila, changed everything for me,” he says. “From my first day, she saw me not as just a volunteer, but as someone with potential. One moment stands out. A patient was recovering from brain surgery and [was] visibly distressed. I didn’t know what to say, but Mila quietly reminded me, ‘Sometimes just being here is enough.’”Shubin intends to keep giving back to the people and institutions that have helped him since his diagnosis. Upon receiving his Bachelor of Science in Nursing, he intends to apply for the RN Residency in Pediatrics program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.Pilzer Klein wishes Shubin the best of luck as he continues on his academic journey.About Pilzer KleinPilzer Klein proudly offers legal support to anyone struggling to demystify the world of Social Security Disability. They want to make advice and assistance accessible to anyone who needs additional support in the face of a life-changing injury or health condition.The team offers each client compassionate and thoughtful legal advice that’s rooted in decades of combined professional experience. They believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to keep a roof over their head and food on the table.Anyone in need of help navigating a Social Security Disability claim can book a free case consultation with Pilzer Klein today.

