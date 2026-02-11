Disposal King Ltd. Expands Waste-Management and Demolition Hauling Services into the South Okanagan

Disposal King expands roll-off dumpster and demolition hauling services to Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, and the South Okanagan region.

The South Okanagan is growing fast, and we’re proud to support homeowners and contractors with reliable, affordable waste hauling for projects of any size.” — Miles Timmis, Owner, Disposal King Ltd.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disposal King Ltd., a leading British Columbia–based waste-management and demolition hauling company with over 19 years of industry experience, today announced the expansion of its roll-off dumpster rental and demolition trailer services into the South Okanagan, including Kelowna, Penticton, Summerl and, and surrounding communities.The expansion enables homeowners, contractors, builders, property managers, commercial developers, and industrial clients to access reliable, cost-efficient waste disposal solutions backed by transparent pricing, fast turnaround times, and environmentally responsible handling practicesThe South Okanagan’s residential construction and redevelopment market continues to grow, and we’re excited to support local homeowners and contractors with dependable waste hauling services,” said Miles Timmis, Owner of Disposal King Ltd. “Our mission is to make waste removal simple, affordable, and stress-free for projects of any size, from small home renovations to full-scale commercial builds.”Expanded Services for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Projects. Disposal King Ltd. provides same-day and next-day waste-management solutions for:Home renovations and remodelsResidential cleanouts and movingRoofing and restoration workLandscaping and green waste disposalConstruction and demolition debrisCommercial and industrial projectsAvailable roll-off dumpster bin sizes include:12-Yard Bins — Ideal for roofing, small renovations, and mid-size household projects30-Yard Bins — Designed for large-scale demolition, construction, and commercial applicationsThe company accepts a wide range of non-hazardous materials, including household items, furniture, appliances, drywall, concrete, asphalt, clean dirt, wood, roofing materials, renovation debris, and yard waste. Recycling and landfill diversion practices are prioritized whenever feasible in alignment with BC waste-management and environmental compliance guidelines.Reputation, Compliance, and Environmental ResponsibilityTransparent, upfront pricing with no hidden feesFlexible rental durations tailored to project timelinesLicensed and insured hauling operationsCompliance with BC recycling and waste-handling regulationsFast local customer support and dispatch coordination“Environmental responsibility is central to our operations. We work closely with local recycling facilities and disposal sites to ensure materials are processed properly and diverted whenever possible,” added Timmis.Proven Track Record Across British ColumbiaDisposal King Ltd. has serviced thousands of residential and commercial projects across British Columbia, supporting homeowners, builders, restoration companies, construction firms, and property managers.About Disposal King Ltd.Founded in 2007, Disposal King Ltd. is a British Columbia–based waste-management and demolition hauling company specializing in roll-off dumpster rentals and debris removal for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Operating across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the South Okanagan, the company provides fast, affordable, and environmentally responsible waste solutions backed by transparent pricing and compliance with provincial waste-handling and recycling guidelines.Media ContactDisposal King Ltd.Attn: Media & CommunicationsPhone: 250-863-2662Website: www.disposalking.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.