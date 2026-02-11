Disposal King Ltd. Expands Waste-Management and Demolition Hauling Services into the South Okanagan
Disposal King expands roll-off dumpster and demolition hauling services to Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, and the South Okanagan region.
The expansion enables homeowners, contractors, builders, property managers, commercial developers, and industrial clients to access reliable, cost-efficient waste disposal solutions backed by transparent pricing, fast turnaround times, and environmentally responsible handling practices
The South Okanagan’s residential construction and redevelopment market continues to grow, and we’re excited to support local homeowners and contractors with dependable waste hauling services,” said Miles Timmis, Owner of Disposal King Ltd. “Our mission is to make waste removal simple, affordable, and stress-free for projects of any size, from small home renovations to full-scale commercial builds.”
Expanded Services for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Projects. Disposal King Ltd. provides same-day and next-day waste-management solutions for:
Home renovations and remodels
Residential cleanouts and moving
Roofing and restoration work
Landscaping and green waste disposal
Construction and demolition debris
Commercial and industrial projects
Available roll-off dumpster bin sizes include:
12-Yard Bins — Ideal for roofing, small renovations, and mid-size household projects
30-Yard Bins — Designed for large-scale demolition, construction, and commercial applications
The company accepts a wide range of non-hazardous materials, including household items, furniture, appliances, drywall, concrete, asphalt, clean dirt, wood, roofing materials, renovation debris, and yard waste. Recycling and landfill diversion practices are prioritized whenever feasible in alignment with BC waste-management and environmental compliance guidelines.
Reputation, Compliance, and Environmental Responsibility
Transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees
Flexible rental durations tailored to project timelines
Licensed and insured hauling operations
Compliance with BC recycling and waste-handling regulations
Fast local customer support and dispatch coordination
“Environmental responsibility is central to our operations. We work closely with local recycling facilities and disposal sites to ensure materials are processed properly and diverted whenever possible,” added Timmis.
Proven Track Record Across British Columbia
Disposal King Ltd. has serviced thousands of residential and commercial projects across British Columbia, supporting homeowners, builders, restoration companies, construction firms, and property managers.
About Disposal King Ltd.
Founded in 2007, Disposal King Ltd. is a British Columbia–based waste-management and demolition hauling company specializing in roll-off dumpster rentals and debris removal for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Operating across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the South Okanagan, the company provides fast, affordable, and environmentally responsible waste solutions backed by transparent pricing and compliance with provincial waste-handling and recycling guidelines.
