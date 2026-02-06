New Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Registered Nurse (RN) to launch at the University of Northern British Columbia

The new accelerated program allows LPNs to move their careers forward as RNs.

Licensed Practical Nurses will be able to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the UNBC School of Nursing's new accelerated program.

New learning opportunities like the LPN Pathway reflect UNBC’s commitment to empowering northern communities through education.” — UNBC Interim President Dr. Bill Owen

PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching this September, a new accelerated learning pathway at the University of Northern British Columbia will enable actively practicing Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to transition to a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). The new LPN Pathway will be part of the current two-year Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program (NBNP) in the UNBC School of Nursing “The new LPN to RN pathway at UNBC strengthens our commitment to expanding health training opportunities where people need them most,” said Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills. “By offering a streamlined pathway to becoming a Registered Nurse, we are helping build a stronger, more sustainable health care workforce for northern and rural communities.”Comprising Year 3 and Year 4 of the UNBC Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) degree, the LPN Pathway – NBNP will be offered at UNBC’s campuses in Fort St. John and Prince George. The new pathway will use seats already allocated to the NBNP program, with an ongoing goal of filling half with LPN Pathway students. There are 16 NBNP seats currently in Ft. St. John and 24 in Prince George, which include priority seats for Indigenous students.“The NBNP was created to build on an individual’s previous post-secondary education, enabling students to complete their undergraduate nursing degree in a shorter timeframe,” said Dr. Nathan Lachowsky, Dean, Faculty of Human and Health Sciences, UNBC. “The new LPN Pathway is a natural extension of that foundational intent, providing interested LPNs across the North with the opportunity to pursue advanced education in their field, while also preparing graduates to deliver high-quality health care to northern and rural communities.”Delivered over five consecutive semesters, the LPN Pathway - NBNP will be a full-time program of combined theoretical and clinical coursework, including experiential learning such as simulation, laboratory and clinical placements in northern communities.As part of the program requirements, interested applicants must be registered as LPNs with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM), and have at least two years of experience in acute care settings in B.C.“We heard extensively from LPNs around our region that they were interested in taking an accelerated BScN program which allows them to move their careers forward as RNs,” said Dr. Catharine Schiller, UNBC School of Nursing Chair. “The new LPN Pathway recognizes the existing education and experience that LPNs bring to a BScN program and provides a customized BScN opportunity for them.”Students in the LPN Pathway - NBNP will learn alongside other students in the NBNP program through a combined cohort model at both the Fort St. John and Prince George campuses.“It will be exciting for both groups of NBNP students to be in a mixed cohort as each will bring different experiences to the classroom and they will be able to support each other,” said Schiller. “LPN Pathway students will start from an advanced point in their understanding of medicine and nursing and will be able to share real-life experiential examples with their classmates.”“New learning opportunities like the LPN Pathway reflect UNBC’s commitment to empowering northern communities through education,” said UNBC Interim President Dr. Bill Owen. “By meeting learners where they are and supporting their next steps, we are opening doors for individuals across the North to continue their studies, grow their careers, and contribute their skills where they are needed most.”Individuals interested in learning more about the new pathway are invited to attend an online info session on Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.The application period for the LPN Pathway - NBNP is currently open, and applications will continue to be accepted until March 9, 2026.

