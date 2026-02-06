87 NATIONAL ACADEMY MEMBERS URGE CONGRESS TO SUPPORT ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST RFK JR.

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Experts —including 10 Nobel laureates —demand Congress bring the matter to the floor for a vote.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of 687 concerned members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine —including 10 Nobel laureates —sent a letter to Members of Congress endorsing the articles of impeachment against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The signatories wrote in their individual capacities, not as representatives of their institutions.“We urge our lawmakers to sign the discharge petition, so that this matter can be voted on in Congress,” the letter states. The articles of impeachment were introduced in the House of Representatives on Dec 10, 2025 by Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI).In the letter, the scientists and medical leaders warn that Kennedy is spreading conspiracies and falsehoods, driving up health care costs, and putting lives at risk through actions that undermine evidence-based public health. They cite, among other examples, cuts to lifesaving research; withholding funds for previously approved biomedical grants; restricting access to vaccines; removing experts from CDC advisory panels; and misrepresenting scientific findings.“Nearly seven hundred of the nation’s most respected scientific and medical experts, including Nobel laureates, are saying what families across America already know: RFK Jr. is a public health menace,” said Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up For Science . “Each member of Congress has the power to save lives now by signing the discharge petition, bringing it to the floor, and voting. Every day of delay means more preventable suffering and loss.”Stand Up For Science calls on Members of Congress to sign the discharge petition immediately and advance a vote to hold Kennedy accountable and protect the health and safety of the American people.Delawalla is available for comment.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

