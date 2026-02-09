Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Announce Expansion into Florida with Miami and Orlando Locations

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Award-winning family-owned law firm brings specialized legal advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse and foster care negligence to South and Central Florida.

Our entry into Florida is driven by a profound commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community” — Bill Karns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier legal practice dedicated to holding negligent entities accountable, has officially announced its expansion into the Florida market with the opening of two strategic locations in Miami and Orlando. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's mission to provide specialized legal recourse for survivors of abuse across the United States.Unlike its multi-service locations in other states, the Florida offices will focus exclusively on providing high-level advocacy for individuals impacted by specialized abuse. The firm’s Florida practice areas include:Rideshare Safety Advocacy: Representing survivors of sexual abuse occurring during rideshare trips.General and Employer-Related Abuse: Litigation involving sexual harassment and abuse in professional and private settings.Foster Care Negligence: Pursuing justice for those harmed by abuse and neglect within the foster care system."Our entry into Florida is driven by a profound commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community," said Bill Karns, founding partner of Karns & Karns. "By establishing permanent locations in Miami’s Brickell district and downtown Orlando, we are ensuring that survivors of abuse and foster care negligence have local access to the specialized legal resources and personal advocacy required to navigate these complex cases."Karns & Karns is now accepting inquiries at both new Florida locations:Miami Office 810 Brickell Avenue, 8th Floor Miami, FL 33131Orlando Office 122 W Pine St, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32801 (Exchange Building)About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm built on a foundation of integrity and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Led by brothers passionate about justice, the firm has spent years as a fierce advocate for individuals whose lives have been affected by negligence and corporate overreach. With offices across California, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, and now Florida, Karns & Karns provides personalized legal support with a tireless focus on victim rights and accountability.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.