SONSIEL Announces Second-Annual NurseHack4Health™ Tech-A-Thon at HIMSS26 in Las Vegas

Uniting interdisciplinary teams to accelerate innovation and amplify the voice of nursing in healthcare transformation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders ( SONSIEL ) proudly announces the second-annual NurseHack4Health ™ Tech-A-Thon, a high-energy, hands-on innovation experience designed to mobilize frontline clinicians and interdisciplinary stakeholders to solve real-world healthcare challenges through rapid design, collaboration, and technology-enabled thinking.Building on the momentum and success of previous NurseHack4Health events hosted at leading global conferences, including HIMSS25, the HIMSS26 Tech-A-Thon will convene participants in an immersive, fast-paced environment where ideas move quickly from problem identification to tangible, actionable solutions. Teams will work through a structured innovation framework that emphasizes empathy-driven design, feasibility, scalability, and real-world implementation.Participants will be guided through the process of breaking down complex clinical, operational, and workforce challenges; identifying root causes; and collaboratively designing digital or systems-based solutions. The Tech-A-Thon experience is intentionally designed to be inclusive and accessible—no prior innovation or technical background is required—while still delivering meaningful outcomes that can be advanced beyond the event.Teams will not only ideate but also develop early prototypes, value propositions, and go-forward strategies that position solutions for piloting, partnership, and future funding. Teams will be encouraged to further refine their ideas for participation in the NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon, which provides exposure to mentors, industry leaders, and funding opportunities supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation.By embedding the Tech-A-Thon within the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, SONSIEL aims to bridge the gap between frontline clinical insight and the broader health technology ecosystem. The event creates a rare opportunity for nurses and clinicians to collaborate directly with technologists, health system leaders, startups, and industry partners—ensuring that innovation efforts remain grounded in lived clinical experience and aligned with real system needs.“At its core, NurseHack4Health is about elevating the voice of nursing and frontline clinicians as essential drivers of healthcare innovation,” said SONSIEL CEO, Nico Sciasci. “This Tech-A-Thon is not just an event—it’s a catalyst for building confidence, capability, and community among those closest to the challenges we are trying to solve.”Who Should Attend:Nurses, healthcare leaders, digital health innovators, technologists, and collaborators passionate about improving care delivery through creative solutions.Registration:Participation in the Tech-A-Thon requires registration for the HIMSS26 Conference. As a benefit for the SONSIEL network, discounted registration rates for HIMSS are available using the code: SONSIEL26To register for HIMSS, visit: himssconference.com/registerTo register for the NH4H Program, visit: https://app.himssconference.com/event/himss-2026/planning/UGxhbm5pbmdfNDA1NTIzMA== About SONSIELThe Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders (SONSIEL) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing nurse-led innovation, leadership, and impact across healthcare systems. Through conferences, hackathons, education programs, and strategic partnerships, SONSIEL empowers nurses and healthcare leaders to design, build, and scale solutions that improve health and care delivery worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.