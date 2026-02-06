Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas Kicks Off Holiday Special: Save 10% on Plumbing Repairs

Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas gives 10% off plumbing repairs for homes and businesses through the end of February 2026.

CLOVER, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas, a trusted local plumbing service provider in Clover, South Carolina, announces a special year-end promotion to help homeowners and businesses save on essential plumbing repairs. Known for its professional and prompt service, Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas continues to provide top-quality solutions for both residential and commercial customers across York County and surrounding areas.Expert Plumbing Repairs You Can Count OnWith a team of licensed and experienced technicians, Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas offers a comprehensive range of services including leak repairs, drain cleaning, sewer line solutions, water heater repairs, and more. Customers rely on the company for accurate diagnostics, efficient repairs, and long-lasting results, making sure homes and businesses remain safe, comfortable, and fully functional.Year-End Promotion: 10% Off Any Plumbing RepairsTo celebrate the season, Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas is offering 10% off any plumbing repairs for a limited time. This special promotion runs through February 2026, providing an opportunity for clients to address overdue maintenance or unexpected plumbing issues at a reduced cost. The promotion applies to all plumbing repairs, making it easier than ever to keep systems in top condition while saving money.Commitment to Customer SatisfactionOption One Plumbing of The Carolinas prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. From timely response to professional guidance, the company emphasizes transparency and reliability. The team makes sure every client understands the repair process, guaranteeing peace of mind alongside expert service.Feedback & ReviewsCustomers consistently praise Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas for its professionalism, efficiency, and friendly service. Homeowners and business owners alike highlight the company’s prompt communication and high-quality workmanship. Clients are encouraged to share feedback and reviews on the company’s website to help others make informed decisions. Visit https://calloptionone.com/ to read reviews, learn more about services, or schedule a repair.About Option One Plumbing of The CarolinasOption One Plumbing of the Carolinas, based in Clover, SC, is a trusted, family-owned plumbing company serving both South and North Carolina. With over 30 years of combined experience, the company provides 24/7 emergency plumbing services for residential and commercial clients, delivering fast, reliable, and professional solutions. Their licensed, bonded, and insured team specializes in a full range of plumbing services, including water heater repair and installation drain and sewer cleaning , water line and gas line repairs, sump pump and fixture installation, and custom water filtration systems. Known for on-time service, fair pricing, and exceptional customer care, Option One Plumbing of The Carolinas prioritizes customer satisfaction while providing industry-leading solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Learn more at https://calloptionone.com/

