Chalk Mountain Honored by TCA with Division III Fleet Safety Award and Elite Fleet Carrier Status

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TCA (Truckload Carriers Association) awarded Chalk Mountain Services of Texas with a Division III Fleet Safety Award and bestowed Elite Fleet certification upon the company as well.

TCA’s 50th annual Fleet Safety competition recognizes carriers with the most exceptional demonstrated commitments. This is quantified by calculating the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles. Chalk Mountain earned second place in the III Division (15-25 million miles) category.

TCA also honored Chalk Mountain as one of its 2026 Elite Fleet Certified Carriers. This title spotlights for-hire North American carriers that demonstrate excellence in creating driver-focused work environments.

“I’m so thankful for the safety and excellence the team at Chalk Mountain Services prioritizes every day,” said Chalk CEO Aaron Yeager. “We are so fortunate as a company to work with so many dedicated employees.”

Certification as an Elite Fleet requires a comprehensive evaluation examining everything from driver safety to turnover rates to equipment quality and more. TCA honors only those found to have strong commitments to driver satisfaction. Chalk Mountain is proud to have met this standard.

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas was founded in 2006 and is a leading company in the transportation and logistics industry.

