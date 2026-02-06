WACE Partners with Tourism AI Network and Next Gen Destination Marketing to Launch Chamber AI Mastery Program

WACE announces Chamber AI Mastery Program partnership with Tourism AI Network and NextGen Destination Marketing at IGNITE conference, February 6, 2026. Logo for WACE Logo for the Tourism AI Network. Logo for NextGen Destination Marketing

Three-Month Professional Development Series Empowers Chamber Leaders and Staff Across Western North America with Practical and Actionable AI Skills

Chamber executives are at the forefront of supporting local business communities, and that means staying ahead of technological trends that are reshaping how we work.” — Glenn Morris, President & CEO of WACE.

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) today announced the launch of the Chamber AI Mastery Program , an introductory three-month professional development initiative designed specifically for Chamber of Commerce professionals. Developed in partnership with Tourism AI Network and NextGen Destination Marketing, the program addresses the growing need for Chamber leaders and their staff to understand and implement artificial intelligence tools and best practices in their daily operations.The Chamber AI Mastery Program includes monthly virtual learning classes offered through two tracks - the Leader’sTrack and the Do’er Track - creating a practical and immediately applicable learning experience for both Chamber leaders and their employees. Beginning April 2026, participants will engage in interactive 90-minute sessions held monthly, exploring topics that range from AI fundamentals to advanced applications in chamber operations, member engagement, and business development."Chamber executives are at the forefront of supporting local business communities, and that means staying ahead of technological trends that are reshaping how we work," said Glenn Morris, President & CEO of WACE. "The Chamber AI Mastery Program represents our commitment to ensuring chamber leaders have the knowledge and confidence to leverage AI tools effectively."The curriculum tackles real-world challenges facing Chamber professionals today. Monthly sessions cover essential topics including: How to Think with AI; Context Engineering; and Building AI Helpers, as well as leadership sessions on: Building Organizational Readiness for AI Adoption; Creating Organizational AI Fluency; and Building your AI Leadership System. Each learning lab incorporates hands-on exercises, allowing participants to immediately apply concepts to their work."Over the past three years, Tourism AI Network has been at the leading edge of training business leaders and professionals on AI best practices, and this program builds directly on those insights and learnings," said Peter Pilarski, Founder of Tourism AI Network. "Having worked for the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce and other member-based associations earlier in my career, I understand the unique dynamics of chamber operations. I'm excited to bring that sectoral knowledge together with our AI expertise to create a program that truly meets chamber professionals where they are."The partnership between WACE, Tourism AI Network, and NextGen Destination Marketing brings together complementary strengths in chamber professional development, AI training , and digital marketing innovation . Andreas Mueller-Schubert of NextGen Destination Marketing, who delivered a well-received keynote and workshop at WACE's 2024 conference, has been working closely with chambers throughout Western North America to build AI literacy among their member companies."Our relationship with WACE and its members has been incredibly rewarding, from last year's conference presentation to ongoing training partnerships with chambers across the region," said Andreas Mueller-Schubert, Co-founder of NextGen Destination Marketing. "The Chamber AI Mastery Program gives us the opportunity to go deeper with chamber leaders and staff themselves, equipping them not only to enhance their own effectiveness but also to become trusted resources for their member companies as they navigate the AI revolution."Interested chamber professionals can register for the Chamber AI Mastery Program at www.waceonline.com/ai-learning-labs.html . Early registration is encouraged, as cohort sizes are limited to ensure meaningful interaction and personalized attention.About Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE)Incorporated in 1924, the Western Association of Chamber Executives enhances and promotes the professional growth and competence of chamber of commerce executives throughout Western North America. For over a century, WACE has played a significant role in the development of chamber professionals, providing management assistance, networking opportunities, and exposure to emerging trends in chamber management. Membership with WACE provides access to an experienced network of chamber executives and cutting-edge ideas on every facet of chamber operations.For more information, visit: https://www.waceonline.com/ About Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network is uniting a community of destination organizations and tourism businesses across North America who are keen to harness artificial intelligence technology in their operations. Committed to education, collaboration, partnership, and support, Tourism AI Network champions responsible and innovative AI adoption to enhance the tourism experience.For more information, visit: https://tourismainetwork.com/ About NextGen Destination MarketingBorn from the collaboration between WSI NextGen Marketing and CIPR Communications, NextGen Destination Marketing is driven by a shared passion for innovation and excellence in destination marketing. Rooted in Napa Valley and Calgary and influenced by vibrant tourism destinations, the agency leverages cutting-edge digital strategies to ensure destinations stand out and reach their full potential in the competitive tourism market.For more information, visit: https://nextgendestinationmarketing.com/

