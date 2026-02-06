Lunchskins Launches Home Compostable Clear Food Wrap Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market

Submit Release
We focused on getting the wrap right—delivering the cling, durability, and ease of use people expect, but made from certified home-compostable materials.”
— Kirsten Quigley, Founder & CEO, Lunchskins
POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunchskins today announced the launch of its certified home compostable clear food wrap, now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Made with compostable, plant-based materials designed to replace conventional plastic wrap, the eco-friendly cling wrap delivers a strong, tight seal to lock in freshness while offering gentle breathability to help reduce condensation and spoilage. Flexible, durable, and leak-resistant, it is ideal for covering bowls, wrapping produce, packing sandwiches, and storing leftovers at home or in commercial kitchens.

"At Lunchskins, we believe choosing sustainability should not mean sacrificing performance," said Kirsten Quigley, Founder and CEO of Lunchskins. "We focused on getting the wrap right - delivering the cling, durability, and ease of use people expect, but made from certified home compostable, plant-based materials."

The launch comes as retailers and consumers continue to seek alternatives to single-use plastics in everyday kitchen products.

Designed for ease of use, the wrap packaging includes Roll-Lock Tabs on both sides of the box to keep the roll securely in place while dispensing, a Razor-Cut Edge for clean slicing, and a Reuse-Ready Tab that allows the wrap to be neatly tucked back into the box between uses. Perforated sheets provide consistent, pre-measured tearing for added convenience.

After use, the wrap can be composted at home or in a commercial composting environment where accepted, helping keep food fresh while diverting waste from landfills.

Best for:

Wrapping sandwiches, produce, and leftovers
Keeping cut fruits and vegetables fresh
Consumers seeking a high-performance sustainable alternative to conventional plastic wrap

Lunchskins certified home compostable clear food wrap is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

https://www.lunchskins.com/products/compostable-food-wrap

