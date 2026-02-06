French Optical Fashion, Inc Delivers Same‑Day Eye Doctor Prescriptions To Glasses In 1 Hour

French Optical Fashion, Inc now offers same-day eyeglasses, turning eye doctor prescriptions into finished glasses in about one hour at its NYC location.

Our goal is simple: give patients accurate prescriptions and quality glasses without long waits. With our on-site lab and advanced exams, many can leave the same day with eyewear they trust.” — Owner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- French Optical Fashion, Inc , a Midtown Manhattan vision center serving New Yorkers since 1997, announced a same‑day service that takes eye doctor prescriptions to finished glasses in as little as one hour.Book an appointment: https://frenchoptical.com/ or call (212) 868-3310.The same‑day program leverages Essilor’s Vision‑R 800 refraction system, which enables smooth, continuous power changes and 0.01D step precision to help clinicians and patients converge on clearer, more confident prescriptions. Within the practice, comprehensive diagnostics—including OCT imaging, visual field analysis, and no‑puff iCare tonometry—inform the prescription and support early detection of eye disease. French Optical’s on‑site lab stocks a wide range of single‑vision lenses and can cut lenses to frame in approximately one hour for most prescriptions. Premium options from partners such as ZEISS, Essilor/Varilux, and Shamir are available with next‑day turnaround.Why It MattersDemand for timely prescription eyewear has grown alongside increased screen exposure and the need for task‑specific vision solutions. Recent reports indicate that a majority of U.S. employees experience symptoms associated with digital eye strain, with many noting productivity impacts. Optimizing eye doctor prescriptions and lens designs (e.g., office progressives, anti‑reflective, and blue‑filter coatings) can support day‑long comfort at the desk and on the go.How It Works- Comprehensive exam with precision diagnostics: OCT/fundus imaging, visual fields, slit lamp, tonometry (iCare), and advanced refraction with Vision‑R 800.- On‑site cutting for most single‑vision prescriptions; many patients can leave with finished glasses the same day, often in about one hour.- Premium lens choices from ZEISS, Essilor/Varilux, and Shamir for task‑specific comfort; next‑day fulfillment available for many premium configurations.- Confidence policies include a six‑month prescription guarantee and a two‑year warranty on premium lenses and frames.Program Highlights- Same‑day glasses: Many single‑vision prescriptions can be cut in approximately one hour.- Exam technology: Vision‑R 800 refraction, iCare IC100 tonometry, ZEISS CIRRUS photo 600 OCT, and Humphrey Field Analyzer.- Lens partners: ZEISS, Essilor/Varilux, Shamir, and more.- Selection: 3,000+ designer frames in stock for same‑day try‑on.Availability and OffersFrench Optical currently provides a limited‑time free eye exam with the purchase of a complete pair of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses (cannot be combined with other offers or insurance). The practice also offers a six‑month prescription guarantee and a two‑year warranty on premium lenses and frames.About French Optical Fashion, IncFounded in 1997, French Optical Fashion, Inc is a premium vision center located at 7 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016. The practice combines thorough eye exams—OCT, visual fields, iCare tonometry—with AI‑precision refraction (Vision‑R 800) and an in‑house lab for same‑day glasses in many cases. With 3,000+ designer frames and premium lenses from ZEISS, Essilor/Varilux, and Shamir, French Optical provides a worry‑free experience backed by a six‑month prescription guarantee and two‑year warranty on premium lenses and frames.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.