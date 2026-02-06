Dr Ellene Papazis Alquati Has Experience in Aesthetic Dermatology Recognised in Portugal

Dr Ellene Papazis Dermalotogist

Recognition by the Portuguese Medical Association validates a long-standing clinical career in dermatovenereology and regulated aesthetic Dermatology.

Dermatogists already have the scientific and clinical foundations to practise aesthetic safely and ethically. This recognition reinforces physicians who have developed a deeper, dedicated path.” — Dr Ellene Papazis Alquati

PORTO, PORTO, PORTUGAL, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Ellene Papazis Alquati has her experience in Aesthetic Dermatology formally recognised by the Portuguese Medical Association Dermatovenereologist Dr Ellene Papazis Alquati has been officially integrated into the Subspecialty of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine , within the medical specialty of Dermatovenereology, following a resolution of the National Council of the Portuguese Medical Association (Ordem dos Médicos).This institutional recognition, grounded in scientific and clinical criteria, reflects the physician’s accumulated experience over many years of clinical practice. It does not correspond to the acquisition of a new standalone academic title, but rather to the formal validation of a competence already exercised and consolidated throughout her professional career, beginning in Brazil.““It is important to clarify that the dermatovenereologist, by virtue of their training and medical specialty, already possesses the scientific and clinical tools required to treat the skin in a responsible, ethical and safe manner, including within the field of aesthetics. This competence is inherent to Dermatovenereology itself.The subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine serves to reinforce and institutionally recognise those physicians who, within this specialty, have developed a more in-depth and dedicated professional pathway in this specific area.In my own case, in addition to my practice in aesthetic dermatology, I also have an advanced area of study in skin cancer, undertaken at the National Cancer Institute (INCA) in Brazil. Although this training does not formally exist as a subspecialty in Portugal, it is fully integrated into and enhances my daily clinical practice at the Portuguese Oncology Institute (IPO).For this reason, it is essential that patients seek out professionals who are properly qualified and registered with the Portuguese Medical Association. This information is public and can be easily verified on the Association’s website by consulting the specialty of Dermatovenereology and identifying which physicians hold the subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine. This transparency provides an additional guarantee of safety and quality for patients.”.Dr Ellene PapazisNational and regional distribution of the subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic MedicineBased on data gathered from the Portuguese Medical Association’s website on 1 February 2026, it is observed that although there are 486 registered dermatovenereologists in Portugal, only 73 hold the formal subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine, representing approximately 15% of the total number of specialists.The geographical distribution of these professionals reveals a significant concentration in a small number of urban centres. Porto stands out as the main national hub, with 25 of the 73 physicians holding this distinction (34.2%). This is followed by Lisbon (city) with16 professionals (21.9%), Braga with 12 (16.4%), and Coimbra with 10 (13.7%). The Greater Lisbon region accounts for 6 physicians, representing 8.2% of the total.By contrast, regions such as the Azores, Ribatejo, Setúbal and Viseu each have only one dermatovenereologist with this subspecialty, corresponding to 1.4% per region. Taken together, Porto, Lisbon (city), Braga and Coimbra account for over 86% of all dermatovenereologists with a formal subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine in Portugal.These figures demonstrate that, despite the growth of aesthetic medicine, access to physicians with specific institutional recognition remains limited and geographically uneven, reinforcing the importance of patients verifying professional qualifications through the public registers of the Portuguese Medical Association, an essential mechanism for transparency, safety and patient protection.Dermatovenereology and Aesthetic Medicine: what is the relationship?Dermatovenereology is the medical specialty that holds the most comprehensive knowledge of the skin, mucous membranes and their appendages, areas directly involved in medical aesthetic procedures. It is upon this scientific foundation that the subspecialty of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine is built, having been established by the Portuguese Medical Association in recognition that medical aesthetic practice requires advanced knowledge of anatomy, cutaneous physiology, clinical assessment and the management of complications.What is a medical aesthetic act?According to the official definition of the Portuguese Medical Association, a medical aesthetic act is one in which diagnosis, planning, therapeutic decision-making and execution are exclusive medical competencies. Such acts are performed on biologically normal tissues with the objective of improving or enhancing appearance without affecting function, and are exclusively reserved for physicians who are legally qualified and registered with the Medical Association. This definition clearly distinguishes acts of exclusive medical competence from general aesthetic procedures performed outside the regulated medical framework.The medical role in aestheticsThrough its technical and regulatory bodies, the Portuguese Medical Association reinforces the role of physicians in protecting patient health, including within the field of aesthetics. The creation of the subspecialty in Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine, which includes rigorous curricular assessment of training, clinical experience and mastery of medical techniques, aims to ensure that procedures are carried out according to scientific, ethical and clinical safety standards. This framework protects the public and ensures that medical acts with direct impact on health are performed exclusively by appropriately qualified professionals.The importance of formal recognitionThe integration of Dr Ellene Papazis Alquati into the subspecialty framework represents the formal recognition by the Portuguese Medical Association of a professional career spanning more than 15 years as a physician, built upon clinical expertise and sustained practice in Dermatovenereology applied to aesthetic medicine. It is not a simple academic certificate or isolated course, but rather a rigorous evaluation process that attests to competence, experience and technical qualification.

