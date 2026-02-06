Health e Practices Celebrates 16 Years of Supporting Independent Medical Practices Nationwide

Health e Practice logo Closing the gap on physician's financial knowledge

Highlighting 16 years of nationwide impact helping independent practices strengthen operations, improve revenue performance, and remain sustainable.

Healthcare is constantly changing, and our role is to help practices not just keep up, but move forward with clarity and confidence.” — Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health e Practices , a leading healthcare consulting and revenue optimization firm, proudly celebrated its 16th anniversary this past Sunday, marking more than a decade and a half of partnership with independent medical practices across the country.Founded in 2010, Health e Practices was built with a clear mission: to help physicians and practice leaders build healthier, more sustainable practices so they can focus on delivering high-quality patient care. Over the past 16 years, the company has grown from its Pacific Northwest roots into a trusted national partner for practices navigating an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.Over the past 16 years, Health e Practices has:• Supported more than 290 medical practices through consulting, operational support, and revenue optimization• Expanded from the Pacific Northwest to serve clients in 33 states nationwide• Positively impacted the lives of 2.3 million patients in 2025 by strengthening the financial and operational health of the practices that care for them• Helped increase revenues by nearly $1 million in 2025 to independent medical practices through improved coding and documentation based on our innovative CodeMastery physician-to-physician training program“We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made over the last 16 years,” said Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices. “Everything we do is centered on supporting practices so they can remain independent, financially healthy, and focused on patient care. Our growth reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team.”Comprehensive Products, Services, and EducationHealth e Practices offers a full suite of services designed to support practices at every stage:• Practice Strategy & Consulting — Strategic planning, leadership coaching, startup support, mergers & exit strategy.• Revenue & Financial Optimization — Tailored revenue cycle management (RCM), payer negotiations, coding support, and financial tools.• People & Operations Support — Credentialing, contracting, recruitment, HR and team performance consulting.• Innovative Tools & Resources — Contract Visualizer, Medical Money Matters podcast and toolkits, and educational programs designed to strengthen practice health, including:o CodeMastery - Coding education focused on accuracy, compliance, and helping practices reduce risk while optimizing appropriate reimbursement.o Front Office Revenue Cycle Education (FORCE) - A leadership and operations program designed to equip practice managers and healthcare leaders with the skills, tools, and financial insight needed to lead high-performing teams.o Medical Administrators Performance Series (MAPS) - A structured framework that helps practices assess current performance, identify opportunities, and implement actionable strategies for sustainable operational and financial improvement.o Physician’s Edge – An education and coaching program designed to help physicians better understand the business of medicine, empowering them to make informed decisions that support long-term practice success.o Revenue Cycle Leadership Series - A targeted program for revenue cycle leaders focused on strengthening billing, collections, payer strategy, and financial oversight through education and peer collaboration.Impact Across SpecialtiesHealth e Practices works with practices of all sizes and specialties, providing tailored solutions that reduce administrative burden, improve cash flow, and support long-term sustainability.Looking AheadAs Health e Practices enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on innovation, education, and advocacy for independent practices, continuing to develop tools and programs that help clinicians succeed in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.“Healthcare is constantly changing, and our role is to help practices not just keep up, but move forward with clarity and confidence,” said Jill Arena. “As we look ahead, we’re committed to expanding our impact, deepening our educational offerings, and continuing to be a trusted partner for practices that want to remain strong, independent, and patient-focused for years to come.”

